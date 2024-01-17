Borthwick hands Farrell England hope amid Top 14 departure rumours

England head coach Steve Borthwick has given Owen Farrell hope that he would make it back into the national team should he return from his rumoured stint with Racing 92 in the Top 14.

It was recently reported by French outlet Midi Olympique recently that the former England captain is close to signing a two-year deal with the Parisian giants, which would take him to 2026, casting his international future into doubt as he will be 34 by the time this rumoured deal ends.

But speaking after naming his 36-player squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, Borthwick said that he would want Farrell to come back in the future and represent England again.

The 112-cap is set to miss this Six Nations after withdrawing from international rugby in November for personal reasons. He is also set to miss England’s summer tour, meaning he may have played his last game for England at the World Cup, or at least for a couple of years, if this move to the Top 14 takes place.

Questions have been asked as to whether the fly-half would be selected for England again if he returned to the Gallagher Premiership in 2026, but Borthwick has appeared to answer those questions while also suggesting that Farrell is still part of the head coach’s plans for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Borthwick gave no indication either way as to whether Farrell will stay with Saracens or not though, but said that it is important that he makes the right decision for himself and his family, while also stressing that he will be missed should he leave.

“I spoke with Owen yesterday and I think what is important here is that Owen makes a decision that is right for Owen and his family,” Borthwick said.

“Will a player of Owen’s calibre be missed if he chooses to play outside of England? Yes, of course. Do I want him at some point in the future to come back? Yes.

“Ultimately, I want him to do what is right for him and his family and have the experiences and the memories that he wants to make.”