Springboks statement: Boks return to training after outbreak scare

9:59am, 28 June 2021

The Springboks are making a return to the training field after their Sunday session was cancelled following a Covid-19 scare.

Three players tested positive for the virus, but one of the players, Stormers’ scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, has since been cleared to return to action. The positive Tests have sent a warning shot across the series, just a couple of weeks prior to the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against South Africa.

A statement reads: “The Springboks will immediately resume their preparations for the forthcoming Tests against Georgia after feedback received from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group.

“Three players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival at the team hotel in Johannesburg, however, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) has subsequently been cleared and can return to training.

“In light of this, the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols since the squad assembled, the Springboks can resume their training programme from Monday afternoon.

“The Bok team to face Georgia in the first of two Test matches, at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, will be announced on Tuesday. The second Test is scheduled for Emirates Airline Park next week Friday, 9 July.”

South Africa is currently gripped by a third wave of the pandemic, with the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa introducing new lockdown measures to battle the threat posed by the Delta variant of the respiratory illness that is currently ravaging the Rainbow Nation, with Johannesburg and Pretoria being particularly hard hit.

Meanwhile British & Irish Lions landed in South Africa today after making a winning 28 – 10 start to the tour against Japan in what was ulitmately a comfortable warm-up in Murrayfield on Saturday. It however came at a cost, with Warren Gatland’s side losing skipper Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric in the space of 11 minutes.