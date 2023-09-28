Springboks player ratings vs Tonga | Rugby World Cup 2023

Springboks player ratings: South Africa have one muscled leg in the quarterfinals after a seven-try, 49-18 win over a spirited Tonga side that landed a few blows of their own.

It was the forwards who once again came to the fore for the Springboks but star quality in the backline meant sustained pressure turned into points for the reigning champions.

15 – Willie le Roux – 7

Showed great strength to score a try when power, rather than acumen, was needed. Barring one tricky moment where he seemed to have butter all over his fingers, he was secure in the back field while showing some creative play when joining the line.

14 – Grant Williams – 7

Spent most of the first half chasing balls and providing cover and defence, but performed both jobs well. When he got the chance to gallop he showed off his pace. A solid game for the scrum-half-turned-winger.

13 – Canan Moodie – 8

Scored a fortuitous try but he made his own luck by punching when others seemed to stand still following a bounce off Vincent Koch’s shoulder. When moved to wing he produced some blistering moments on attack and was also dependable on defence.

12 – Andre Esterhuizen – 8

Immense in midfield, it was often his meaty carries that provided front foot ball for South Africa. His 54 metres made were the most by any player on the park

11 – Makazole Mapimpi – 6

Brought a directness out wide with some carries but left the field before the half hour for Jesse Kriel when he copped a nasty blow to the head by Augustine Pulu. He looked very groggy shortly after and word drifted up to the press box that he might have incurred a fracture to his cheek.

10 – Handre Pollard – 8

Kicked all four shots at goal and was also tactically astute when kicking out of hand. Carried to the line on occasion and showed physicality on defence. A perfect welcome-back hit-out. Subbed for Manie Libbok on 50 mins.

9 – Cobus Reinach – 9

Made a strong case to start in more important matches in weeks to come. His line-speed when defending around the fringe is unrivalled. It was that pace that saw him score after a quick tap-and-go. Not his best from the boot but what he brings more than outweighs what he doesn’t. Made way for Jaden Hendrikse on 50 minutes.

1 – Ox Nche – 7

Strong on defence and also got involved in important carries when things were tight in the first half. Scrummed well enough. Replaced by Steven Kitshoff around the hour mark.

2 – Deon Fourie – 9

A brilliant performance. Accurate when throwing to the line, industrious in the loose and an all round menace either side of the ball. Possibly his best performance in a Springboks shirt. Rewarded with a rolling maul try.

3 – Vincent Koch – 7

Another solid performance from the often forgotten man in the front row. Replaced by Trevor Nyakane on 44 minutes.

4 – Eben Etzebeth – 7

Everywhere around the fringe. A nightmare in close quarters and proved he has one of the sharpest rugby minds by pinching a ball that only he and the referee knew was out the back of the ruck. An impressive 12 tackles and a full 80 minutes means he can rest easy this week.

5 – Marvin Orie – 9

Almost certainly his best show in national colours. Stood up physically, making a South Africa high of 13 tackles, and was a totem in the line-out. Hooked for Franco Mostert just after the hour.

6 – Siya Kolisi – 7

A relatively quiet performance in his 50th cap as Springboks captain. Still, he made 12 tackles and carried well when asked to do so. Made way for Marco van Staden just before the hour.

7 – Duane Vermeulen – 7

Big hits and a physical presence over the ball. A typically solid effort without much mobility around the fringe. Proved his worth but also showed that he is not a number seven. That he played all 80 minutes is a bonus, though.

8 – Jasper Wiese – 8

Strong carries again. A wrecking ball. It would be good to see him used in more subtle ways. Then again a sledgehammer plays a very specific role and there are few more impactful than Wiese. Made way for the more mobile Kwagga Smith on 50 minutes,.

16 – Marco van Staden – 7

Scored a try to cap off a slick move. Also accurate at the line-out. Proved his depth.

17- Steven Kitshoff – 7

Solid without being spectacular.

18 – Trevor Nyakane – 7

Maintained momentum when he came on.

19 – Franco Mostert – 6

Made six tackles without missing one. Added nous in the tight five.

20 – Kwagga Smith – 8

Stole two important turnovers shortly after coming on the field. Scored a deserving try at the death.

21- Jaden Hendrikse – 7

Kept the ball fizzing as the game opened up.

22 – Manie Libbok – 8

Kicked every shot and delivered some delicious passes. He has a part to play in this World Cup title defence.

23 – Jesse Kriel – 7

Read Tonga’s defence as soon as he came on the field. There simply is no better defender in South Africa’s backline. Made some great runs but often chose the wrong option after finding the gap.