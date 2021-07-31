Springboks player ratings vs Lions | Second Test

3:49pm, 31 July 2021

Springboks player ratings: The British and Irish Lions have lost 27-9 to South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town, with the three-match series level at 1-1.

A grisly spectacle disfigured by repeated stoppages saw the Lions build a deserved 9-6 interval lead through three Dan Biggar penalties, but having been largely bossed until that point the world champions began to snarl in the second half.

Makazole Mapimpi crossed to propel them back in front and then Lukhanyo Am touched down as they capitalised on excellent kicks from Handre Pollard and Faf De Klerk.

SPRINGBOK PLAYER RATINGS:

Willie Le Roux – 7/10

A steadying hand amid an aerial onslaught from the Lions.

Cheslin Kolbe – 6

Loose play for his yellow card and again unable to cut loose on the ball.

Lukhanyo Am – 8

Delivered in style, with a neat try capping a bullish performance.

Damian De Allende – 8

Every inch the physical presence the Boks required in midfield. 8

Makazole Mapimpi – 8

Capped the move of the match with a fine finish to stun the Lions and put the Boks in control.

Handre Pollard – 7

Nudged the hosts around the field in composed fashion.

Faf De Klerk – 8

Central to all things good about the Boks until injury forced him out of action.

Steven Kitshoff – 7

Stabilised the Springbok scrum in fine fashion.

Bongi Mbonambi – 7

A solid effort especially at the set-piece.

Frans Malherbe – 7

Helped steady the scrum ship for the Boks.

Eben Etzebeth – 9

A towering performance as the Boks took control in the tight exchanges.

Franco Mostert – 8

Increasingly dominated the Lions as the match wore on.

Siya Kolisi – 8

Impressive leadership from the inspirational Boks skipper

Pieter-Steph Du Toit – 6

Conceded several penalties before night cut well short by injury.

Jasper Wiese – 6

Struggled to impose himself on the contest and could not offer a lineout solution.

Replacements – 8 The masterstroke to bring Lood De Jager on in the back-row solved the Springboks’ line-out problems and ultimately turned the game in their favour.