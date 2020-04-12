11:02am, 12 April 2020

Springbok star Francois Steyn to swapping Montpellier and France for the PRO14 and the Cheetahs, the South African club have confirmed. A World Cup winner in 2007 and 2019, Steyn is signing on a two-year deal that will see him return to his native South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’2, 110kg utility back will join fellow former Montpellier and Springbok colleague Ruan Pienaar at the franchise. It will be the first time in five years he has represented a South African team.

“We are delighted to announce that Frans Steyn has signed a 2-year agreement with the Toyota Cheetahs, starting on 1 July 2020”, said Harold Verster, MD of Free State Rugby (Pty) Ltd.

Attending Grey College in Bloemfontein, Steyn joined the Sharks straight after school in 2006. Having played for Montpellier since 2016, he will be returning with his family to Bloemfontein in 2020.

Francois Steyn played his first of 67 matches for the Springboks at the young age of 19 and became the second Springbok, following the former Cheetah, Os du Randt, to win two Rugby World Cups; once in 2007 and again in 2019.

He can play at flyhalf, centre and fullback, and made his Test debut for the Boks on the wing.

“Further to the signing of Frans Steyn, the majority of the players will remain with the Toyota Cheetahs for the following season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite playing the majority of his career abroad Steyn has been a frequent feature of Springbok squads and has worked under numerous Springbok coaches including Peter de Villiers, Jake White, Heyneke Meyer, Allister Coetzee and more recently Rassie Erasmus. His ability to cover multiple positions and vast experience have made him a particularly useful option for the reigning world champions down through the years.