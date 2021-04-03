Springboks star and World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe has gone viral after Toulouse’s Champions Cup win over Munster, but not for his usual hot-stepping deeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toulouse had earlier come back from a 16-9 deficit to defeat Munster 40-33 at Thomond Park in a crowdless fixture.

Kolbe was involved in the lead-up to a smart try to Antoine Dupont with thirteen minutes remaining, which gave the visitors the lead for the final time. After a Romain Ntamack penalty, Dupont sealed the game with his second try with just three minutes to go.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
What All Blacks eat before a test match | Healthspan Elite

As the players began to disperse the field after the final whistle, the Springboks winger was seen picking up rubbish and empty plastic bottles left by the teams from around the ground. A video shared by BT Sport on Twitter had over 200,000 views and attracted hundreds of comments.

Kolbe’s humble act earned enormous praise online, with the star showered with admiration for taking the time to keep the pitch clean. Fans called him a ‘legend’, ‘still humble’ and a ‘great player’ with a ‘great attitude’.

One Irish fan even applauded the efforts of the IRFU to get more South Africans with character like Kolbe playing in Ireland for Pro14 clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Other fans were less applauding of the Springboks star, focused on letting everyone know of their disapproval of the other players leaving their rubbish around the pitch in the first place.

One fan wrote ‘put it in the bin and let the cameras see you putting it in the bin’ to show the youngsters what needed to be done in the first instance. Another wrote ‘all that single-use plastic’ is a disgrace, and that you never see it in football.

Another South African fan used the opportunity to bring up England and wearing medals again, saying this is the difference between champions and second place. It seems wearing silver medals and picking up rubbish have little in common, however, and the comment was lambasted by other fans.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson Attacking the underbelly Modern defences have forced an attacking re-think and the Hurricanes have a new trick up their sleeve. Ben Smith Red zone shuffle Law changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa have changed the way that teams attack inside the red zone. Ben Wylie Better never stops Jason Ryan is helping to keep the Crusaders’ pack at the top of the heap. Patrick McKendry Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now