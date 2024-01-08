Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Wallabies shock All Blacks:10 bold predictions for 2024

3

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

4

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

5

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits ProD2 club

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

Investec Champions Cup News

Tom James lands suspension for striking during cup clash

It's time South Africans come to the party in Europe

Silver linings for Welsh teams but European struggles a sign of the times

'The bigger the behemoth, the closer to silverware you get'

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Jamie George passionately defended Owen Farrell when chatting to Jim Hamilton ahead of the Bulls vs Saracens match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. You can watch the full interview for free on RugbyPass TV

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 31 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Springbok lock Jean Kleyn ruled out for the rest of the season

By Josh Raisey
Jean Kleyn of South Africa looks dejected after defeat to Ireland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jean Kleyn is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an ongoing eye issue, delivering a hammer-blow to both Munster and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Cup winner picked up the injury initially against Leinster in November, and while head coach Graham Rowntree originally expected him to be out until the new year, the severity of the injury has been revealed this week in an injury update from Munster.

The injury was confirmed ahead of Munster’s crunch clash with Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup at the Stade Mayol, where the reigning United Rugby Championship winners are searching for their first win in Europe this season.

Video Spacer

Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025
Video Spacer
Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025

Kleyn is part of what is already an eye-watering injury list at Thomond Park, with his Leinster-bound South African second-row partner RG Snyman also out with a chest/shoulder injury sustained in the World Cup final in October. Those are just two of an exhaustive list of players in absentia, although Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley, Alex Nankivell, Niall Scannell, Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Patrick Campbell are all possibilities to play against Toulon, Munster have confirmed.

Ireland back row Jack O’Donoghue, meanwhile, will see a consultant this week to see whether he will require surgery on a knee injury or not. The two-cap international suffered the injury against Connacht on New Year’s Day, a game where Munster suffered a heavy injury toll.

While Kleyn is out of the remainder of Munster’s campaign, it is unclear as to whether he will be back for the Springboks for their July Tests against Ireland (who Kleyn previously represented) and beyond.

With Munster languishing in tenth in the URC and facing games against Toulon and the high-flying Northampton Saints in the ‘must-win’ category in the Champions Cup, being without two World Cup winning second-rows is not ideal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

Fresh from the news that Connacht winger Mack Hansen will miss the Six Nations with a dislocated shoulder, Leinster have added to Ireland's injury problems on the wing by confirming Jimmy O'Brien will be out for a "number of months" with a neck injury.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks to face off against NZ Super Rugby teams in Japan All Blacks to face off against NZ Super Rugby teams in Japan
Search