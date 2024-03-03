‘Wanted to go for it all’: Spain 7s fall in heartbreaking semi-final defeat

They may have created history with a famous win over Fiji on Saturday evening, but Spain weren’t just in the semi-finals to make up the numbers in Los Angeles this weekend.

For the first time in 12 attempts, Spain made it through to the final four on the SVNS Series after shocking Ben Gollings’ Fiji by two points on Day Two at Dignity Health Sports Park.

But Spain’s Francisco Cosculluela couldn’t have said it any better mere moments after that victory: “We want more… we want to win the semi so we’re not done yet.”

The first two scores go to @GBRugbySevens who have one foot in the final 🔥 Two minutes to go…#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSLAX pic.twitter.com/woA7WHqbt8 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 3, 2024

Spain harboured genuine ambitions of going through to the big dance in the City of Angles, so when they were pipped by Great Britain in heartbreaking circumstances on Sunday, the disappointment of defeat was clear for all to see.

“It’s rugby, you know? We got to the end, got (close) their try line, we just need that extra step,” Spain’s Jeremy Trevithick told RugbyPass.

“We’re tired, we’ve played a few games before this. Can’t do anything about it, just think about third place now and just go for it.”

After a scoreless start to the semi-final, Great Britain struck first through Robbie Ferguson in the fifth minute. Alex Davis extended the team’s lead to 10-nil early in the second half.

Spain may have been down but they certainly weren’t out. There was plenty of fight left in this Spanish side as they rallied in a state of desperation to give themselves a chance.

Tobias Sainz-Trapaga helped make it a three-point game with a try in the 12th minute, and the underdogs continued to threaten with the ball.



With less than 30 seconds to go, they were awarded a penalty straight in front on the 22-metre line. They chose not to take the points, which could’ve sent the semi-final to extra time, and unfortunately turned the ball over moments later.

“It’s huge. It’s a really, really big accomplishment for us but obviously, we wanted to go for it all once we got to the final but we can’t do anything about it,” Trevithick added when asked about the semi-final.

“To make our country proud, got to win that third spot.

“All the joy was last night but once we woke up this morning, our main goal was to obviously go to the final so we kind of forgot about everything that happened last night, focused on today.

“We weren’t happy being third or fourth, we wanted to go for it all. But it is what it is.”