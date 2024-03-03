Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 37
FT
48 - 34
FT
19 - 15
FT
45 - 29
FT
39 - 36
FT
24 - 37
FT
40 - 10
FT
9 - 19
FT
31 - 24
FT
40 - 22
FT
26 - 10
FT
20 - 33
FT
49 - 26
FT
46 - 12
FT
38 - 33
FT
38 - 15
FT
Thursday
14:45
U20
International

‘We’re cooking’: Samoa hold on to beat ‘neighbours’ New Zealand in LA

By Finn Morton
Samoa versus New Zealand at SVNS LAX. Picture: World Rugby.

While they failed to make the Cup quarter-finals in Los Angeles, Samoa have still repaid the faith shown in them by their vibrant supporters as they hung on for a hard-fought win over New Zealand in their final game at SVNS LAX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoa were beaten in a three-point thriller by the All Blacks Sevens in pool play, and after losing to the United States and Australia, they unfortunately fell out of Cup contention.

Left to battle it out for ninth place at best, the Samoans registered a win over South Africa which set up a rematch against their “neighbours down the road” on a blue-skied Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand’s Amanaki Nicole opened the scoring inside the first minute, but incredibly vocal and passionate Samoan supporters brought the noise which spurred their team on to a redeeming 12-5 victory.

Elisapeta Alofipo scored one try in each half to send Samoa on the path to victory. While New Zealand risked clawing their way back, it was the men in blue who were celebrating in the end.

“Every year they turn out. Last year it was hailing and none of them went home,” Samoa’s BJ Telefoni Lima told RugbyPass.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t put on a good result for them here in LA but always grateful for these guys here. This is probably our favourite place to play, it’s basically our home ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praise God that we’ve come through the tournament all healthy.

“They’re a quality side, we all that. The All Blacks name is notorious throughout the world, the rugby world,” he added.

“Beating them is never an easy feat or one we take for granted.

“We’ve come up against them I think six, seven times this season and it’s only the fifth leg. We’re very familiar with each other and beating them is always satisfying.

“Glory to God that we could get it done.

“Every game we’ve played has been decided within seven points, this season anyway. It’s only our second win against them.”

Samoa have only made the quarter-finals twice this season. They started the 2023/24 campaign with a knockout appearance in Dubai but had to wait until last weekend’s leg in Vancouver to match that feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not time to ring the alarm just yet. The Samoan players were all smiles after the confidence-building win over New Zealand as they continue on their journey.

While they aren’t at the top of the pile just yet, or even in the top eight at this stage, Telefoni Lima still believes that Samoa have “the team to win any competition.”

“We’ve got the talent,” Telefoni Lima said.

“God knows how much these boys are putting in week in, week out. We’ve just got to put a performance together.

“Pray that our country sticks with his. We’re cooking something this team, this special group of people, and we’re gonna get it done.”

Recommended

Why Portia Woodman-Wickliffe missed New Zealand’s quarter-final win in LA

INTERVIEW

All-European LA semi-finals as Ireland shock Argentina, Spain make history

INTERVIEW

‘We want more’: Spain make first-ever SVNS semi-final with win over Fiji

INTERVIEW

Redemption: Maddison Levi’s defensive heroics see Australia win thriller

INTERVIEW
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Vancouver SVNS - Day 2 - Full Replay

Vancouver SVNS - Day 1 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Jesse Kriel reveals the hardest team he had to play at the Rugby World Cup

Big Jim Walks and Talks with Handré Pollard

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Bath hunt All Black as Sarries lose another 10

2

'It’s not meant to be easy': England's new flanker left New Zealand after career roadblock

3

Australia-born Irish 7s star sets personal ‘record’ in win over South Africa

4

Schalk Burger highlights the 'deeper' issue in English rugby

5

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe celebrated before New Zealand 7s' ‘crazy’ weekend

6

‘Crushed our dream’: Maddison Levi hat-trick inspires Australia's 7s revenge

7

All-European LA semi-finals as Ireland shock Argentina, Spain make history

8

Leinster find a different position for out-half Harry Byrne

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

A Les Kiss game plan will showcase the Reds' top talents and underpin the work of the new Australia boss.

FEATURE

Open-minded Schmidt takes hands-on approach to Australia challenge

Joe Schmidt has been doing due diligence on the Wallabies even before he officially starts in the role.

FEATURE

Elder statesman Barrett poised to retain key role in Robertson's All Blacks

The World Cup final appeared to be Beauden Barrett's last act with New Zealand, but he is set to remain an integral figure.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jonathan Gil 9 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Tahs dominate, Carter looking like Dan

Is this the team of the week or the team of the weak? Otherwise I’m at a loss to explain how this side is stacked with Waratahs, who played decently but hardly with championship-winning flair to beat the weakest Crusaders side in a decade. I’m assuming the author didn’t watch the Blues blow away the Drua or the Chiefs destroy the Brumbies. Stephen Perofeta and Damien McKenzie were in blinding form, and showed infinitely more nous in directing their games than Carter Gordon did in his.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 39 minutes ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles

53 Go to comments
S
Steve 2 hours ago
Deon Fourie blames Stormers stupidity for Bulls loss

When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.

2 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Tahs dominate, Carter looking like Dan

Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…

4 Go to comments
A
Alister 3 hours ago
Waratahs condemn the Crusaders to worst Super Rugby start since 2014

I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar

11 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
'Flecks of arrogance' around Ireland team claims UK scribe

ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.

13 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
Simon Raiwalui: 'Straight in the fire, I've been around the world'

Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 7 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Tahs dominate, Carter looking like Dan

What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?

4 Go to comments
m
matt 8 hours ago
'Flecks of arrogance' around Ireland team claims UK scribe

Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Simon Raiwalui: 'Straight in the fire, I've been around the world'

World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka

2 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Schalk Burger highlights the 'deeper' issue in English rugby

shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane

2 Go to comments
D
David 9 hours ago
Barrett red carded in 100th as Hurricanes win golden point thriller

sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time

11 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
‘What a statement’: Andy Goode accuses former All Black of Kiwi ‘arrogance’

what’s Jeffery say now? Bula

97 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 hours ago
Nigel Owens wades into Italy missed kick debate and Danty red card

Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.

1 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 11 hours ago
Watch: Kiwi Tyla King becomes all-time women's SVNS top point-scorer

Good player. Congratulations!

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 12 hours ago
Barrett red carded in 100th as Hurricanes win golden point thriller

Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.

11 Go to comments
R
Rugby 13 hours ago
Deon Fourie blames Stormers stupidity for Bulls loss

*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.

2 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 13 hours ago
Chiefs put Brumbies to the sword as Nanai-Seturo shines

Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 13 hours ago
Barrett red carded in 100th as Hurricanes win golden point thriller

Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.

11 Go to comments
T
Turlough 14 hours ago
'Flecks of arrogance' around Ireland team claims UK scribe

Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.

13 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All-European LA semi-finals as Ireland shock Argentina, Spain make history All-European LA semi-finals as Ireland shock Argentina, Spain win
Search