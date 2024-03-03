All-European LA semi-finals as Ireland shock Argentina, Spain make history
Four European teams will challenge for Cup final glory at SVNS Lax after some stunning upsets which included Ireland’s win over Series leaders Argentina and Spain’s first-ever victory in 12 quarter-final appearances.
Ireland and Spain stole the show with two of the most incredible surprises of the season, while France and Great Britain stood tall as they recorded a hard-fought win on Saturday evening.
France were made to work for their 14-nil triumph over hosts USA with Les Bleus overcoming a red card early in the second term to book their place in the next stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Former World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont opened the scoring in just the second minute, and Andy Timo added another towards the end of the first period.
But rising star Theo Forner was sent off after being shown a second yellow card mere moments into the second term, and the USA Eagles looked desperately to strike with their advantage.
USA spread the ball wide hoping to find speedster Perry Baker in space, but France’s stop in that first phase set the scene for what ended up being a frustrating match for the home side.
“It’s going to give us a lot of confidence moving forward, especially having to deal with a whole half down to six (players). It just shows the kind of courage and determination and teamwork that we can put together when we want to,” France’s Aaron Grandidier Nkanang told RugbyPass after the quarter-final.
“(The red card) was literally the first play of the second half… we prepare for situations that when we get yellow cards, red cards means we have to hold that situation a lot longer.
“He’s come out scoring when it matters most” 😲
Sofolarin gets the winning try for @GBRugbySevens 🇬🇧#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSLAX pic.twitter.com/K0p90vBP0P
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 3, 2024
“It’s very tough on the body, very tough on the lungs, but I’m really proud of the boys because we managed to stay lucid, stay concentrated enough to stay to the gameplan for the whole six minutes.
“We didn’t even end up conceding any points so it’s a massive, massive plus.”
While the hosts were gone, there was plenty of interest and intrigue surrounding the second men’s quarter-final with Argentina matched up against Ireland in a heavyweight clash of the Titans.
Argentina and Ireland, who were the top two sides on the SVNS Series overall standings heading into the Los Angeles event, were locked in a fierce battle that had everyone on the edge of their seats.
Even Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan, who was born in Ireland, watched on in a state of nervous excitement as the fighting Irish rallied back from a half-time deficit.
After training 14-5 at the break, a double to Jordan Conroy and another score to Mark Roche propelled the men in green to a headline-grabbing victory over the Series front-runners.
Ireland are only the third side (joining South Africa and Fiji) to beat Argentina this season. It is only Los Pumas Sevens’ third defeat of the season, with their last coming in pool play way back at SVNS Cape Town in December.
“I think we did the impossible there,” Jordan Conroy told RugbyPass. “But we’re fighting these last two weeks and we weren’t really getting rewarded so we had to dig really, really deep.
“We had to go hunt them… between the squad, we were out there with a mission.
“It didn’t look too good in the first half but we just stuck with it and just gritted it out and with the resilience in the team we got the double-u.
“Sometimes you win ugly and sometimes you win nice and at the end of the day a win is a win and we’ll take it.”
Conroy didn’t know it at the time, but the other semi-finalists would be Spain and Great Britain. Spain won their first-ever Cup quarter-final against a six-man Fiji side, while Great Britain left it late into extra-time to break Australian hearts in an exhilarating quarter-final.
“There’s still stiff competition in there. Anyone can take the win in these situations,” Conroy said.
“We’ve been the top dogs but now it’s on to France, I think, and you know they’re on fire. We were narrowly beaten by them in Vancouver so we have a bit of a payback there as well.
“It’s a very tough competition and it can go either way and that’s the beauty of it. You never know who’s going to win, who’s going to lose.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Is this the team of the week or the team of the weak? Otherwise I’m at a loss to explain how this side is stacked with Waratahs, who played decently but hardly with championship-winning flair to beat the weakest Crusaders side in a decade. I’m assuming the author didn’t watch the Blues blow away the Drua or the Chiefs destroy the Brumbies. Stephen Perofeta and Damien McKenzie were in blinding form, and showed infinitely more nous in directing their games than Carter Gordon did in his.4 Go to comments
there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles53 Go to comments
When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.2 Go to comments
Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…4 Go to comments
I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar11 Go to comments
ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.13 Go to comments
Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.2 Go to comments
What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?4 Go to comments
Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.13 Go to comments
World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka2 Go to comments
shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane2 Go to comments
sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time11 Go to comments
what’s Jeffery say now? Bula97 Go to comments
Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.1 Go to comments
Good player. Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.11 Go to comments
*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.2 Go to comments
Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.3 Go to comments
Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.11 Go to comments
Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.13 Go to comments