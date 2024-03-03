10 England rugby players who defied convention
Manny Feyi-Waboso became the 1460th player to be capped by England when he came off the bench against Italy last month. I have selected ten interesting players from the new book The English Rugby Who’s Who by myself and Adam Hathaway.
1. The son of a lion tamer and a trained circus acrobat, Jimmy Peters, who played for Bristol and Plymouth Albion, became the first black man to play for England when he won the first of his five caps against Scotland in March 1906 in the days when they played their home games at the Inverleith Sports Ground. The fly-half, who was a printer and then a carpenter, lost three fingers on his left hand in an accident at work and, when he was 34, turned professional with Barrow and St Helens before returning to Plymouth, where worked at the Royal Naval Hospital, Stonehouse. Peters died in March 1954.
2. Three-quarter Jack Sutcliffe only played rugby for three seasons, playing for Kirkstall, Bradford, and Heckmondwike, making his England debut against New Zealand Natives at Rectory Field Blackheath in February 1889, scoring a try and kicking a conversion. After being suspended for professionalism, he switched to Association Football with Bolton Wanderers, playing in goal in the 1894 FA Cup final. He won five International caps, making him the only man to play football and rugby for England. Sutcliffe also played for Millwall Athletic and Manchester United, later became a football trainer and lived in Bradford until his death in July 1947.
3. Flanker Wavell Wakefield, the poster boy of rugby in the 1920s, captained Cambridge University and was a Harlequins stalwart for a decade, as well as a member of the Quins side to win the first Middlesex Sevens in April 1926. He won the first of his 31 test caps against Wales at the St Helens Ground, Swansea, in January 1920 winning three Grand Slams leading the 1924 success. Wakefield, who founded the Rediffusion Group, became a Conservative MP, and was knighted in 1944, and, on his retirement from Parliament in 1963, became the first Baron Wakefield of Kendal, where he died in August 1983.
4. Born in Inyati, Matabeleland Wardlaw Thomson was sent to England to be educated at Bedford Modern School and became the first Southern African-born player to represent England when he won the first of his four caps against Wales at Rectory Field, the home of his club, Blackheath. Even though he later moved to Glasgow, the full-back would return to London and play important games for Blackheath. Thomson was regarded as the finest three-quarters of his era, and after returning to South Africa, he worked for a paper-making firm for many years and lived in Wynberg near Cape Town until his death in April 1921.
5. Sir Lancelot Barrington-Ward was the first rugby player born in Worcester to play for England when he made his debut aged 26 against Wales in January 1910 in the first-ever match at Twickenham. The No. 8, who played for Oxford University and Edinburgh University, was an ever-present, helping England win the Home Championship. He was appointed house surgeon at the Great Ormond Street Hospital and an abdominal surgeon at the Royal Northern Hospital, where he became a senior surgeon. Barrington-Ward served as a surgeon to King George VI and was an extra surgeon to Queen Elizabeth II died in November 1953.
6. Jeremy Spencer was offered a trial with Spurs while at Royal Grammar School Guildford. The scrum-half was heading to Laren, Holland, to exhibit handloom weaving when news of his unexpected selection to face France at Twickenham in January 1966 broke. The elastic in his shorts snapped in the final trial and was replaced. A brilliant artist, he travelled to Europe in his Volkswagen Combie, working in education, and was a painter who once had an exhibition of his work with the Spanish artist Juan Benito. Spencer lived in an air shelter and did his national service in the army under protest as a conscientious objector.
7. Derek Wyatt, whom Saracens rejected, won his only cap off the bench against Scotland in 1976 when he came on for David Duckham, but he had already toured Australia with England in 1975. An RFU Knockout Cup winner with Bedford in 1975, he scored 145 tries in 152 games before moving on to Bath, equalling their try-scoring record in his first two seasons. He won his Oxford University blue when he was 32 and worked in publishing before becoming the Labour Member of Parliament for Sittingbourne and Sheppey from 1997 to 2010.
8. No. 8 Chris Butcher played his final Test against Australia in 1984, having toured South Africa with England that summer. Struggling with a knee injury, he worked as a debt collector in the Middle East and sold advertising for a travel magazine in the West Indies before taking a job in the City. Butcher was on his travels again, backpacking in Botswana and East Africa shortly afterwards, before working in foreign exchange in Japan and then in Hong Kong and Singapore for 11-and-a-half years. In 2023, took part in the Round the World Clipper Race.
9. Tom Beim won his two caps in 1998 when England took a depleted side to the southern hemisphere and toured Argentina in 2002. A winger, he scored five tries for Gloucester in a Heineken Cup match against Roma in 2000 before leaving three years later to play in Italy. He has carved out a successful career in international polo. He had played the game before rugby took over but represented his country in a second sport. Beim is now a builder in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.
10. Brian Boobbyer, an outstanding rugby player and cricketer, turned his back on both sports, aged 24, to travel overseas and work with Frank Buchman’s Moral Re-Armament movement. With the bat, he once went a whole season at Durston House prep school without being dismissed, won cricket and rugby blues at Oxford University, where he read history at Brasenose College, and could have played for Middlesex, but his Christian ideals sent him elsewhere. His work with MRA took him all over Asia, and he lived in Hereford when he died in January 2011.
Comments on RugbyPass
there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles53 Go to comments
When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.2 Go to comments
Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…3 Go to comments
I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar11 Go to comments
ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.13 Go to comments
Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.2 Go to comments
What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?3 Go to comments
Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.13 Go to comments
World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka2 Go to comments
shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane2 Go to comments
sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time11 Go to comments
what’s Jeffery say now? Bula97 Go to comments
Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.1 Go to comments
Good player. Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.11 Go to comments
*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.2 Go to comments
Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.3 Go to comments
Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.11 Go to comments
Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.13 Go to comments
In the same article he called for the return Billy Vunipola. He’s always been a bit of a gobshite but he’s plumbing new depths recently.13 Go to comments