Simon Zebo to start, RG Snyman on bench as Munster host Sharks

Simon Zebo and RG Snyman are set to make eagerly anticipated returns to the red of Munster as they were named in the squad to take on the Cell C Sharks in Thomond Park.

Zebo – Munster’s record try-scorer – starts on the wing as he makes his return after three seasons at Racing 92 in Paris. The 31-year-old, who enjoyed excellent form in France, could potentially throw his hat back into the Ireland ring.

Zebo could be joined on the pitch by Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman, who is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

Snyman was injured just sevens minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster, before being involved in a nasty domestic accident involving a fire pit with fellow Munster player CJ Stander and Damian De Allende.

No less than eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game, with Peter O’Mahony captaining the side.

Cell C Sharks include former Munster second row Gerbrandt Grobler in their team while former Ulster and Toyota Cheetahs star Ruan Pieenar is selected at scrum half.

Kick off is at 19.35 Irish time in Limerick.

Munster: Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Simon Zebo, Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Thomas Ahern, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete

Cell C Sharks: Bosch Curwin, Penxe Yaw, Kok Werner, Louw Marius, Abrahams Thaakir, Chamberlain Henry (Boeta), Pienaar Ruan, Mona Khwezi, Van Vuuren Kerron, Du Toit Thomas (V.CAPT)), Roets Le Roux, Grobler Gerbrandt, Richardson Dylan, Venter Henco, Buthelezi Phepsi (CAPT)

Replacements: Mbatha Fez (FRR), Mchunu Ntuthuko (FRR), Mchunu Khutha (FRR), Gumede Mpilo, Van Heerden Ruben, Andrews Hyron, Nohamba Sanele, Ward Jeremy

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU, 23rd league game)

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU), AR2: Dermot Blake (IRFU),

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)