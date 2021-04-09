Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster as they face Exeter in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow at Sandy Park. Sexton’s return is the only change from the 23 selected for the cancelled last-16 tie against Toulon last weekend.

The backs stay the same with Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe selected by Cullen, with Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin in the centre.

Sexton leads the side from number 10 with Luke McGrath at scrum half.

In the front row Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are again selected to start but there is one change in the second row with Scott Fardy partnering Devin Toner for the trip to Sandy Park.

Finally, in the back row it’s once again a trio of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

LEINSTER TEAM:
15. Hugo Keenan (25)
14. Jordan Larmour (55)
13. Rory O’Loughlin (80)
12. Robbie Henshaw (54)
11. James Lowe (49)
10. Johnny Sexton (172) CAPTAIN
9. Luke McGrath (145)
1. Cian Healy (227)
2. Rónan Kelleher (20)
3. Tadhg Furlong (110)
4. Scott Fardy (75)
5. Devin Toner (262)
6. Rhys Ruddock (186)
7. Josh van der Flier (92)
8. Jack Conan (101)

16. James Tracy (125)
17. Ed Byrne (65)
18. Andrew Porter (72)
19. Ross Molony (112)
20. Ryan Baird (20)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (28)
22. Ross Byrne (98)
23. Dave Kearney (165)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

