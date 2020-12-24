7:16am, 24 December 2020

Fijian superstar Semi Radradra returns to the Bristol Bears starting line-up ahead of the Boxing Day showdown versus Harlequins on Saturday. Radradra is set for his first outing of the campaign as Bristol visit the Twickenham Stoop looking for a third successive victory in the Gallagher Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat Lam makes five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Will Capon come into the front row.

Dan Thomas is also named in the pack, while Steven Luatua skippers the side for his first Premiership outing of the season.

International duo Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl are given a mandatory two week rest and won’t be available for the round four encounter.

BRISTOL BEARS TEAM VS HARLEQUINS:

15. Max Malins

14. Siva Naulago

13. Semi Radradra

12. Piers O’Conor

11. Ioan Lloyd

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Harry Randall

1. Yann Thomas

2. Will Capon

3. John Afoa

4. Dave Attwood

5. Ed Holmes

6. Steven Luatua (c)

7. Dan Thomas

8. Nathan Hughes.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Jake Woolmore

18. Max Lahiff

19. Joe Joyce

20. Jake Heenan

21. Andy Uren

22. Alapati Leiua

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Unavailable: Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Chris Vui, Ben Earl, Chris Cook, Sam Bedlow, Siale Piutau, Luke Morahan, Charles Piutau, Henry Purdy

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Head of Rugby Paul Gustard made six changes to the Harlequins side that faced Racing 92 last weekend.

HARLEQUINS TEAM VS BRITSOL BEARS

1. Jordan Els

2. Scott Baldwin

3. Wilco Louw

4. Dino Lamb

5. Glen Young

6. James Chisholm

7. Will Evans

8. Alex Dombrandt – Captain

9. Danny Care

10. Marcus Smith

11. Ross Chisholm

12. Ben Tapuai

13. James Lang

14. Louis Lynagh

15. Mike Brown

REPLACEMENT PLAYERS:

16. Elia Elia

17. Santiago Garcia Botta

18. Simon Kerrod

19. Hugh Tizard

20. Tom Lawday

21. Martin Landajo

22. Lennox Anyanwu

23.Tyrone Green

Unavailable for selection:

Andre Esterhuizen, Joe Marler, Scott Steele, Joe Marchant

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable due to injury:

George Head, Craig Trenier, Will Collier, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies, Luke Northmore, Paul Lasike, Michele Campagnaro, Nathan Earle, Cadan Murley