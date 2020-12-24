Fijian superstar Semi Radradra returns to the Bristol Bears starting line-up ahead of the Boxing Day showdown versus Harlequins on Saturday. Radradra is set for his first outing of the campaign as Bristol visit the Twickenham Stoop looking for a third successive victory in the Gallagher Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat Lam makes five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Will Capon come into the front row.

Dan Thomas is also named in the pack, while Steven Luatua skippers the side for his first Premiership outing of the season.

International duo Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl are given a mandatory two week rest and won’t be available for the round four encounter.

BRISTOL BEARS TEAM VS HARLEQUINS:
15. Max Malins
14. Siva Naulago
13. Semi Radradra
12. Piers O’Conor
11. Ioan Lloyd
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Harry Randall
1. Yann Thomas
2. Will Capon
3. John Afoa
4. Dave Attwood
5. Ed Holmes
6. Steven Luatua (c)
7. Dan Thomas
8. Nathan Hughes.

REPLACEMENTS:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jake Woolmore
18. Max Lahiff
19. Joe Joyce
20. Jake Heenan
21. Andy Uren
22. Alapati Leiua
23. Niyi Adeolokun

Unavailable: Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Chris Vui, Ben Earl, Chris Cook, Sam Bedlow, Siale Piutau, Luke Morahan, Charles Piutau, Henry Purdy

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Head of Rugby Paul Gustard made six changes to the Harlequins side that faced Racing 92 last weekend.

HARLEQUINS TEAM VS BRITSOL BEARS
1. Jordan Els
2. Scott Baldwin
3. Wilco Louw
4. Dino Lamb
5. Glen Young
6. James Chisholm
7. Will Evans
8. Alex Dombrandt – Captain
9. Danny Care
10. Marcus Smith
11. Ross Chisholm
12. Ben Tapuai
13. James Lang
14. Louis Lynagh
15. Mike Brown

REPLACEMENT PLAYERS:
16. Elia Elia
17. Santiago Garcia Botta
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Hugh Tizard
20. Tom Lawday
21. Martin Landajo
22. Lennox Anyanwu
23.Tyrone Green

Unavailable for selection:
Andre Esterhuizen, Joe Marler, Scott Steele, Joe Marchant

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable due to injury:
George Head, Craig Trenier, Will Collier, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies, Luke Northmore, Paul Lasike, Michele Campagnaro, Nathan Earle, Cadan Murley

Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now