Fijian superstar Semi Radradra returns to the Bristol Bears starting line-up ahead of the Boxing Day showdown versus Harlequins on Saturday. Radradra is set for his first outing of the campaign as Bristol visit the Twickenham Stoop looking for a third successive victory in the Gallagher Premiership.
Pat Lam makes five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Will Capon come into the front row.
Dan Thomas is also named in the pack, while Steven Luatua skippers the side for his first Premiership outing of the season.
International duo Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl are given a mandatory two week rest and won’t be available for the round four encounter.
BRISTOL BEARS TEAM VS HARLEQUINS:
15. Max Malins
14. Siva Naulago
13. Semi Radradra
12. Piers O’Conor
11. Ioan Lloyd
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Harry Randall
1. Yann Thomas
2. Will Capon
3. John Afoa
4. Dave Attwood
5. Ed Holmes
6. Steven Luatua (c)
7. Dan Thomas
8. Nathan Hughes.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jake Woolmore
18. Max Lahiff
19. Joe Joyce
20. Jake Heenan
21. Andy Uren
22. Alapati Leiua
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Unavailable: Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Chris Vui, Ben Earl, Chris Cook, Sam Bedlow, Siale Piutau, Luke Morahan, Charles Piutau, Henry Purdy
Meanwhile, Head of Rugby Paul Gustard made six changes to the Harlequins side that faced Racing 92 last weekend.
HARLEQUINS TEAM VS BRITSOL BEARS
1. Jordan Els
2. Scott Baldwin
3. Wilco Louw
4. Dino Lamb
5. Glen Young
6. James Chisholm
7. Will Evans
8. Alex Dombrandt – Captain
9. Danny Care
10. Marcus Smith
11. Ross Chisholm
12. Ben Tapuai
13. James Lang
14. Louis Lynagh
15. Mike Brown
REPLACEMENT PLAYERS:
16. Elia Elia
17. Santiago Garcia Botta
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Hugh Tizard
20. Tom Lawday
21. Martin Landajo
22. Lennox Anyanwu
23.Tyrone Green
Unavailable for selection:
Andre Esterhuizen, Joe Marler, Scott Steele, Joe Marchant
Unavailable due to injury:
George Head, Craig Trenier, Will Collier, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies, Luke Northmore, Paul Lasike, Michele Campagnaro, Nathan Earle, Cadan Murley
