Scott Robertson remains coy over All Blacks captaincy decision
New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has confirmed that no captaincy decisions will be made until the squad is named before they reportedly face England on home soil in July.
With the man affectionally known as ‘Razor’ officially ushering in a new era for All Blacks rugby with a two-day camp in Auckland, there are plenty of unknowns about Robertson’s plans.
Robertson invited 22 players to gather for the camp, with previous captains Sam Cane and Ardie Savea unavailable due to their current commitments overseas in Japan.
But serial Super Rugby-winning captain Scott Barrett – who was coached by Robertson for years at the Crusaders – was in attendance.
While Cane is the incumbent to retain the role as skipper, any of those three players would be considered worthy candidates to lead the All Blacks into a rugby battle against England later this year.
But, at least at this stage, it’s all just speculation. When asked about who will captain the All Blacks, Robertson gave absolutely nothing away on Tuesday.
“I’ll name the captain as we come into the series, when we name the squad,” Robertson told reporters in Auckland.
“I’ve got to get in front of a few people, have conversations, catch a few eyes, get on the odd knee and have some chats.
“It’s important we do that for all options.”
While Cane, Savea and Beauden Barrett were unable to attend, Robertson was able to assemble a star-studded group as the ‘Razor’ era officially got underway this week.
Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Scott and Jordie Barrett, and plenty more were among the smiling faces who grouped together – more than 70 days on from the World Cup final defeat.
Jordan, who has played a starring role in the Crusaders’ unrivalled period of success under Robertson, described the atmosphere as a “pretty fresh vibe” within the camp.
“Razor certainly brings his own style to things and whilst it’s been a pretty lowkey camp, connections are a huge thing for him,” Jordan said.
“We’ve obviously got a good relationship already but a few of the other boys might (not) have worked as closely with him as others so just getting to know them.
“Just getting a pretty fresh vibe I think. It’s early in the season, we’re a while away from the first Test so nothing too serious but just connecting as a group.
“The focus for the next six months is on Super Rugby,” he added.
“I’ve usually played at fullback for the Crusaders so we’ll see what happens there but it’s just about having a good campaign of footy and hopefully getting into the ABs and from there we’ll see what happens.
“Obviously Beaudy (Barrett) is coming back which is exciting so for me it’s just about having a good Super campaign and working on the things I need to and we’ll see what happens in July.”
Comments on RugbyPass
unlike some rugby pass pundits like - little *pecos*, filthy potty mouth *Forward Pass* and *Nickers* in a twist I like Rugby and I like factual based discussions not - oh I disagree so I will use silly descriptors to abuse you. I did bite back to shut them up. I am glad they have blocked me. They now block their ears from facts they choose not to see and read. They re-read their own facebook feeds. Facts AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS top the list of Rugby nations greatest brand worth AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS were the top team for over a decade AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS have a superb ruby system So don't pick NON NZ born players esp PI, pick your own from your system, pay well and look after player welfare, good luck I wish you well. But Don't cherry pick poach players. Pick say Ethan Blackadder on the flank, leave Tonga out of it. Pick NZ speed and flair. Leave Fiji out. IRB if you have not go the guts to pay PI more, then at least tell NZ to pick their own. *Global game, not one or two powerhouses.*35 Go to comments
FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*35 Go to comments
Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.3 Go to comments
It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.2 Go to comments
I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.1 Go to comments
I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.59 Go to comments
Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.2 Go to comments
an utterly absurd rule2 Go to comments
3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending1 Go to comments
Bla bla bla bla bla2 Go to comments
My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.1 Go to comments
France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.3 Go to comments
Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.3 Go to comments
To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you291 Go to comments
I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.1 Go to comments
My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.35 Go to comments
On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….2 Go to comments
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.16 Go to comments
Judging by the ladies 7s…no2 Go to comments