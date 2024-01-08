Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
International

Scott Robertson remains coy over All Blacks captaincy decision

By Finn Morton
Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders and Scott Barrett of the Crusaders pose for a photo with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy following the Super Rugby Pacific Final match between Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 24, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has confirmed that no captaincy decisions will be made until the squad is named before they reportedly face England on home soil in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the man affectionally known as ‘Razor’ officially ushering in a new era for All Blacks rugby with a two-day camp in Auckland, there are plenty of unknowns about Robertson’s plans.

Robertson invited 22 players to gather for the camp, with previous captains Sam Cane and Ardie Savea unavailable due to their current commitments overseas in Japan.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

But serial Super Rugby-winning captain Scott Barrett – who was coached by Robertson for years at the Crusaders – was in attendance.

While Cane is the incumbent to retain the role as skipper, any of those three players would be considered worthy candidates to lead the All Blacks into a rugby battle against England later this year.

But, at least at this stage, it’s all just speculation. When asked about who will captain the All Blacks, Robertson gave absolutely nothing away on Tuesday.

“I’ll name the captain as we come into the series, when we name the squad,” Robertson told reporters in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got to get in front of a few people, have conversations, catch a few eyes, get on the odd knee and have some chats.

“It’s important we do that for all options.”

While Cane, Savea and Beauden Barrett were unable to attend, Robertson was able to assemble a star-studded group as the ‘Razor’ era officially got underway this week.

Related

All Blacks embracing high ‘expectations’ as Scott Robertson era gets underway

The current crop of All Blacks are eager to lead “by example” during the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

Read Now

Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Scott and Jordie Barrett, and plenty more were among the smiling faces who grouped together – more than 70 days on from the World Cup final defeat.

Jordan, who has played a starring role in the Crusaders’ unrivalled period of success under Robertson, described the atmosphere as a “pretty fresh vibe” within the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Razor certainly brings his own style to things and whilst it’s been a pretty lowkey camp, connections are a huge thing for him,” Jordan said.

“We’ve obviously got a good relationship already but a few of the other boys might (not) have worked as closely with him as others so just getting to know them.

“Just getting a pretty fresh vibe I think. It’s early in the season, we’re a while away from the first Test so nothing too serious but just connecting as a group.

“The focus for the next six months is on Super Rugby,” he added.

“I’ve usually played at fullback for the Crusaders so we’ll see what happens there but it’s just about having a good campaign of footy and hopefully getting into the ABs and from there we’ll see what happens.

“Obviously Beaudy (Barrett) is coming back which is exciting so for me it’s just about having a good Super campaign and working on the things I need to and we’ll see what happens in July.”

Recommended

Heir to the throne: Damian McKenzie on chasing the black 10 jersey

Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

All Black Will Jordan opens up on trying to ‘get over’ World Cup heartbreak

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Jacques Nienaber weighs in on strange kicking loophole shown in Premiership

3

Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024

4

'It's something England should be very excited about'

5

Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

6

Ben Gollings makes plea for patience in wake of legend's brutal criticism

7

Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

8

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits French club's facilities

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

FEATURE

Big Bill Mata and the importance of recruitment

The Fijian juggernaut will depart Edinburgh a legend, and an example of looking after your talent.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 6 minutes ago
Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

unlike some rugby pass pundits like - little *pecos*, filthy potty mouth *Forward Pass* and *Nickers* in a twist I like Rugby and I like factual based discussions not - oh I disagree so I will use silly descriptors to abuse you. I did bite back to shut them up. I am glad they have blocked me. They now block their ears from facts they choose not to see and read. They re-read their own facebook feeds. Facts AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS top the list of Rugby nations greatest brand worth AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS were the top team for over a decade AB’s aka the PACIFIC LIONS have a superb ruby system So don't pick NON NZ born players esp PI, pick your own from your system, pay well and look after player welfare, good luck I wish you well. But Don't cherry pick poach players. Pick say Ethan Blackadder on the flank, leave Tonga out of it. Pick NZ speed and flair. Leave Fiji out. IRB if you have not go the guts to pay PI more, then at least tell NZ to pick their own. *Global game, not one or two powerhouses.*

35 Go to comments
R
Rugby 15 minutes ago
Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*

35 Go to comments
P
Pecos 34 minutes ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.

3 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 44 minutes ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Heir to the throne: Damian McKenzie on chasing the black 10 jersey

I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024

I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.

59 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.

2 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
Five players in line for a change in national allegiance in 2024

an utterly absurd rule

2 Go to comments
K
Kieran 3 hours ago
Young Connacht winger suspended for breakdown incident

3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending

1 Go to comments
F
Frank 4 hours ago
All Black Will Jordan opens up on trying to ‘get over’ World Cup heartbreak

Bla bla bla bla bla

2 Go to comments
T
Terry 4 hours ago
England left in limbo over Joe Marler injury ahead of Six Nations

My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 5 hours ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

3 Go to comments
E
Euan 5 hours ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.

3 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Joe Schmidt can lead Wallabies' reclamation - but only if Australia lets him

To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you

291 Go to comments
T
Tom 10 hours ago
Toby Flood: The Top 14 tactic that would allow Owen Farrell to thrive

I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 10 hours ago
Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.

35 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 11 hours ago
Will South Africa men's World Cup win launch a revolution for Springbok Women?

On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….

2 Go to comments
N
Nigel 14 hours ago
Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

A true great of the game. RIP.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 15 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.

16 Go to comments
J
John 16 hours ago
Will South Africa men's World Cup win launch a revolution for Springbok Women?

Judging by the ladies 7s…no

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.' Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'
Search