Heir to the throne: Damian McKenzie on chasing the black 10 jersey
Damian McKenzie knows the opportunity before him after the departure of the All Blacks‘ top playmaker, Richie Mo’unga.
The Chiefs star said there are no illusions over the race that has commenced for the iconic and newly vacated black No.10 jersey, and he has every intention of being first in line for the honours on offer when the international season rolls around.
After a terrific year at 10 in Super Rugby Pacific, All Blacks fans didn’t have to wait long to see McKenzie in action in black, as former coach Ian Foster named him to start at first five-eighth in the opening Test of 2023 against Los Pumas.
From there the mercurial runner played both the first five and fullback roles throughout 2023, including the Rugby World Cup, forcing the issue and making it onto the bench for the All Blacks’ knockout games, despite a wealth of playmakers already in the matchday side.
The 28-year-old’s ascension is expected to continue in 2024, with Scott Robertson at the healm of the national setup, the coach’s record of player empowerment could see the best of McKenzie grace the international stage; provided he wins the race to 10.
“You’ve got to embrace it,” McKenzie said of the challenge of selection, when queried by media at the All Blacks’ first camp of the year on Tuesday. “There’s obviously opportunity there this year. For me, I’ve always been a person that takes it week by week but you’ve got to take care of your performance, you’ve got to prepare well.
“It’s clear and obvious there’s an opportunity there in the first five position and that’s the position I want to be playing and that’s where I want to be, being able to lead this team.
“I know there’s a lot of work to be done throughout the year before that first team gets named, so I’m really excited for that opportunity, can’t wait to rip in with the Chiefs and then hopefully this team later in the year.”
With Mo’unga signed in Japan for the next three years, ruling him ineligible for All Blacks selection, the runway looks to have clear for McKenzie. But, there are no promises it will remain that way.
Robertson, in the same press conference, revealed what he had told relevant stakeholders regarding any desired changes in eligibility.
“Look, what I presented to the board, the CEOs of Super Rugby, the PUs at Heartland, I explained about keeping an open mind in that space,” said Robertson. “That’s what I’ve asked for… keep an open mind where the game is at the moment, it’s moving quite quickly, as we know.
“There is a lot of on and off field, players and decisions and contracting, and I want to be a step ahead of that. Decipher that.”
Having spent time with the new coaching group and staff as well as reconnecting and reminiscing with the 2023 All Blacks squad over the past 24 hours, McKenzie expressed optimism for what the future holds under Razor’s tutelage.
“Just his ability to bring everyone together and make those connections literally within a couple of days… he’s just himself, he doesn’t change who he is, he’s very energetic, he’s fresh. He brings a lot of energy, it’s great.”
FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*34 Go to comments
Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.3 Go to comments
It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.2 Go to comments
I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.1 Go to comments
I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.59 Go to comments
Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.2 Go to comments
an utterly absurd rule2 Go to comments
3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending1 Go to comments
Bla bla bla bla bla2 Go to comments
My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.1 Go to comments
France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.3 Go to comments
Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.3 Go to comments
To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you291 Go to comments
I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.1 Go to comments
My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.34 Go to comments
On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….2 Go to comments
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.16 Go to comments
Judging by the ladies 7s…no2 Go to comments
“…..the RFU ‘s long-cherished, cast-iron policy of stopping foreign-based players from playing for England. After the collapse of four professional entities in 2023, that policy should no longer be merely under review, it should be jettisoned immediately as the relic of an obsolete past.” I could not agree more , Nick. The magnitude of the movement of topline players to France is so great now that one can’t see England being able to avoid selecting these players for much longer. A poor Six Nations this year would surely see the change. Eyes will also be on NZ in this respect this year too. It is quite clear that Razor Robinson wants to be able to select his best players, but is being blocked at this stage. A poor Bledisloe and RC ? Be interesting ! Owen Farrell. I hope he does go over to Racing. Owen could well see his last years playing the game being truly golden. He is a superb rugby player, unlucky, in my view, with a lot of his time with England being under such an erratic coach.16 Go to comments