Richie Mo'unga cops yellow as Toshiba Brave Lupus triumph over defending champs

Ex-All Blacks star Richie Mo’unga copped a yellow card for a jarring cover tackle as his Toshiba Brave Lupus triumphed over the defending champion Kubota Spears.

The first five-eighth cleaned up his opposite number Halatoa Vailea in the backfield as the reserve No 10 raced down the sideline. The tackle left both reeling momentarily which officials deemed worthy of a yellow card after slipping up.

Fortunately for Mo’unga, the Brave Lupus had done enough to secure the win holding a 24-13 lead at the time.

A late try to Wales international Liam Williams put the Spears within touching distance but Toshiba held on during the final minutes.

Kubota opened the scoring through former All Black hooker Dane Coles who crashed over from close range for his first try in Japan.

An error from the back of the scrum gave a gift try to Brave Lupus which Mo’unga converted to level the scores at 7-all.

The ex-All Black No 10 then showed his class with a deft pass to set up their second linking with his wingers. The break from around midfield was finished by fullback Takuro Matsunaga.

The two sides exchanged penalties as the contest remained in the balance midway through the second half at 17-13.

Mo’unga came up with a big play from a long range kick that was fumbled a metre out and recovered by Toshiba. Winger Masaki Hamada dived over for the crucial try.

In other Sunday fixtures in Japan Rugby League One, the Yokohama Canon Eagles defeated Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars by 40-35 in a high-scoring affair while Shizuoka Blue Revs demolished Mie Honda Heat by 62-13.