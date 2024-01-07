Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Wallabies shock All Blacks:10 bold predictions for 2024

3

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

4

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

5

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits ProD2 club

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

Japan Rugby League One News

More Japan Rugby League One More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 30 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
Japan Rugby League One

Richie Mo'unga cops yellow as Toshiba Brave Lupus triumph over defending champs

By Ben Smith
Richie Mounga of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo enters the pitch during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath v Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo at Ajinomoto Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Ex-All Blacks star Richie Mo’unga copped a yellow card for a jarring cover tackle as his Toshiba Brave Lupus triumphed over the defending champion Kubota Spears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first five-eighth cleaned up his opposite number Halatoa Vailea in the backfield as the reserve No 10 raced down the sideline. The tackle left both reeling momentarily which officials deemed worthy of a yellow card after slipping up.

Fortunately for Mo’unga, the Brave Lupus had done enough to secure the win holding a 24-13 lead at the time.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

A late try to Wales international Liam Williams put the Spears within touching distance but Toshiba held on during the final minutes.

Kubota opened the scoring through former All Black hooker Dane Coles who crashed over from close range for his first try in Japan.

An error from the back of the scrum gave a gift try to Brave Lupus which Mo’unga converted to level the scores at 7-all.

The ex-All Black No 10 then showed his class with a deft pass to set up their second linking with his wingers. The break from around midfield was finished by fullback Takuro Matsunaga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two sides exchanged penalties as the contest remained in the balance midway through the second half at 17-13.

Mo’unga came up with a big play from a long range kick that was fumbled a metre out and recovered by Toshiba. Winger Masaki Hamada dived over for the crucial try.

In other Sunday fixtures in Japan Rugby League One, the Yokohama Canon Eagles defeated Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars by 40-35 in a high-scoring affair while Shizuoka Blue Revs demolished Mie Honda Heat by 62-13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Big Bill Mata and the importance of recruitment Big Bill Mata and the importance of recruitment
Search