Scotland’s winless run against Ireland extended to six matches as the visitors recorded a 27 – 24 win at BT Murrayfield this afternoon.

It also marks a second successive defeat for Gregor Townsend’s side despite tries from Hamish Watson and Finn Rusell.

15. STUART HOGG – 7

The captain tried to get his side back into the game and linked up well with Jones to set-up Scotland’s second try. Took over at stand-off when Russell departed and kicked his goals, but was clearly frustrated with ref Romain Poite for his officiating of the breakdown.

14. SEAN MAITLAND – 6

Chased kicks and kept James Lowe quiet for large spells, but not able to get his hands on the ball as much as he would have liked. A solid, if unspectacular performance.

13. CHRIS HARRIS – 5

A 10th consecutive start for the Gloucester man but another who was quiet. Left short-handed as Henshaw scored early, he wasn’t able to have the impact he has in previous games and was replaced by Jones, who added an attacking threat.

12. SAM JOHNSON – 6

A largely anonymous opening 40 minutes on his return to the side, but got himself involved more after the break. Carried well to set up Jones’ try but was well marshalled by Henshaw.

11. DUHAN VAN DER MERWE – 6

Caught out of position for Henshaw’s try and gave away a penalty when Beirne got over the ball at the breakdown. Not his usual threat in attack.

10. FINN RUSSELL – 7

Finished his seventh Test try in his usually relaxed style, and has tried to get his team on the front foot. Missed a long-range penalty in the first half

9. ALI PRICE – 5

Gave away two costly penalties – one before half-time and another when the hosts had just drawn level late on. Didn’t offer the same spark as he did against Wales and was out-kicked by Jamison Gibson-Park.

1. RORY SUTHERLAND – 6

Held up In an early carry and unable to get on top at the scrum, it wasn’t the outing he’d have hoped for with a Lions berth potentially up for grabs. Replaced by Jamie Bhatti, who added impact.

2. GEORGE TURNER – 5

A difficult afternoon at the lineout for the Glasgow hooker, with Ireland putting huge pressure on his throws. Gave his all in the loose with some ferocious carries, but the lineout is a hooker’s bread and butter.

3. WP NEL – 5

Picked for his scrummaging prowess but wasn’t able to get on top of Cian Healy and doesn’t offer the same threat around the pitch as Zander Fagerson. His replacement Berghan made a big impact with ball in hand.

4. SCOTT CUMMINGS – 6

Outplayed his second row colleague but wasn’t at the same level as James Ryan or Iain Henderson. Nevertheless, he offered himself to carry and worked hard.

5. JONNY GRAY – 5

With Lions places potentially on the line, a really disappointing showing from the Exeter man. Scotland’s lineout didn’t function properly at all and he wasn’t able to get Scotland on the front foot with ball in hand.

6. JAMIE RITCHIE – 6

Penalised a couple of times at the breakdown, but also won a penalty in that area. Didn’t have the same impact after half-time before making way for Nick Haining, who added energy.

7. HAMISH WATSON – 7

Muscular carries got Scotland on the front foot and produced one vital turnover when Ireland were camped on the Irish line. Finished his own try superbly

8. MATT FAGERSON – 7

A couple of big carries in the second half – including one from the kick-off as Scotland looked to get back in the game. Won a turnover penalty, too, and looks to be the answer to Scotland’s long-term number eight conundrum.