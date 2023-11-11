Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Scotland international Christie to stay at Saracens

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Scotland international Andy Christie has signed a new long-term contract with Gallagher Premiership giants Saracens.

The 24-year-old, who has been a regular in the Saracens back-row since his debut in the 2018/19 season, has committed to a long-term stay at StoneX Stadium.

Christie, with 76 appearances for the club, has become a consistent presence alongside players like Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola, and Theo McFarland. His performances have earned him five caps for the Scottish national team.

Having recovered from a broken arm that kept him out of the Rugby World Cup, Christie has returned to the Gallagher Premiership, contributing two tries as Saracens bid to defend their title.

In response to the contract extension, Christie stated, “Representing this club is one of the biggest privileges of my life. Saracens is my home, and I’m excited to be a part of it going forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall commented on the extension, saying, “Andy is another academy graduate of ours that we are very proud of. He is a very popular member of our group who we believe has an incredibly bright future. He has become a very influential player for us, and at just 24, we are very excited to see him progress over the coming years.”

Christie starts this weekend at 7 against Newcastle Falcons.

Sarries head north looking to make it three wins in a row after impressive victories against Gloucester and Leicester, with  McCall freshening up the starting XV with a number of Rugby World Cup stars away for their rest period.

SARACENS: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Alex Goode (c), 9 Ivan van Zyl; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Alec Clarey, 4 Callum Hunter-Hill, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Andy Christie, 8 Tom Willis

REPLACEMENTS: 16 James Hadfield, 17 Tom West, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Ollie Stonham, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Manu Vunipola, 23 Lucio Cinti

 

