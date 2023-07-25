Saracens statement: The signing of another ex-London Irish player

Mark McCall has bolstered his title-winning Saracens squad with the recruitment of yet another player from the financially collapsed London Irish. The Exiles were suspended by the RFU in early June, resulting in a footrace to recruit their brightest talents.

It was June 22 when Saracens, the 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership champions, announced the signing of the one-cap Wallabies prop Ollie Hoskins.

The capture of Argentina winger Lucio Cinti, another ex-London Irish free agent, then followed five days later, and the Londoners have now convinced back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso that his club future will also be best served at the StoneX following the upcoming Rugby World Cup with Argentina.

A statement read: “Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso. The Argentina international, who already has 22 caps for his country at the age of just 22, is an energetic flanker who will bring more depth to the base of the scrum at StoneX Stadium.

“Gonzalez, who stands at 6ft 3ins and weighs 105kgs, has been with London Irish since 2021 but will make the move to Saracens after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

“Formerly of Jaguares, Gonzalez has scored six tries for his country, including on his debut against Romania. He is currently starring in their Rugby Championship campaign, including their win over Australia in Sydney.

“Gonzalez will be reunited with fellow countryman Lucio Cinti, who is also making the move to StoneX, and they will both be looking to follow in the footsteps of other Argentinians who have succeeded at Sarries such as Juan Figallo and Marcelo Bosch.”

Gonzalez said: “I am very excited to meet the players and the fans. I will give everything to make sure the team goes well!”

Director of rugby McCall added: “Juan is a player who we are very excited about. He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him.”