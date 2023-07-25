Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

2

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

3

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

4

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

5

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

Gallagher Premiership News

Fowkes leaves Ealing for Leicester Tigers

Sale Sharks confirm Akker van der Merwe departure

Northampton sign league guru Lee Radford

Leicester statement: 4 more signings, including two from London Irish

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

All Blacks v South Africa recap | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you a highlights package from the round two match between South Africa and New Zealand in Auckland.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 20 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 44 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Saracens statement: The signing of another ex-London Irish player

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Mark McCall has bolstered his title-winning Saracens squad with the recruitment of yet another player from the financially collapsed London Irish. The Exiles were suspended by the RFU in early June, resulting in a footrace to recruit their brightest talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was June 22 when Saracens, the 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership champions, announced the signing of the one-cap Wallabies prop Ollie Hoskins.

The capture of Argentina winger Lucio Cinti, another ex-London Irish free agent, then followed five days later, and the Londoners have now convinced back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso that his club future will also be best served at the StoneX following the upcoming Rugby World Cup with Argentina.

Video Spacer

Sir Bill Beaumant on refereeing at the World Cup
Video Spacer
Sir Bill Beaumant on refereeing at the World Cup

A statement read: “Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso. The Argentina international, who already has 22 caps for his country at the age of just 22, is an energetic flanker who will bring more depth to the base of the scrum at StoneX Stadium.

“Gonzalez, who stands at 6ft 3ins and weighs 105kgs, has been with London Irish since 2021 but will make the move to Saracens after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

“Formerly of Jaguares, Gonzalez has scored six tries for his country, including on his debut against Romania. He is currently starring in their Rugby Championship campaign, including their win over Australia in Sydney.

“Gonzalez will be reunited with fellow countryman Lucio Cinti, who is also making the move to StoneX, and they will both be looking to follow in the footsteps of other Argentinians who have succeeded at Sarries such as Juan Figallo and Marcelo Bosch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez said: “I am very excited to meet the players and the fans. I will give everything to make sure the team goes well!”

Director of rugby McCall added: “Juan is a player who we are very excited about. He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode 'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
Search