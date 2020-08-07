4:18am, 07 August 2020

Saracens have teamed up with Rentokil Initial to help deep clean Allianz Park ahead of the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership campaign.

Top-flight rugby is set to return in North London on August 15, with Saracens’ first home game against London rivals Harlequins set for August 22.

Saracens, who will be playing in the second tier next season due to a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations, hope the efforts of their ‘official hygiene partner’ can help ensure the ‘safe return to sport’ at Allianz Park.

Rentokil Initial are providing a combination of bespoke disinfection services as well as installing hand sanitiser dispensers.

The disinfection treatments will be tailored to each individual area of the stadium, from players’ changing rooms, to the stands and the main hospitality concourse.

These will include the use of ultraviolet lamps, electrostatic disinfection, ‘mist-blowing space treatment’ as well as conventional ultra low volume disinfection fogging.

Saracens operations director Richard Gregg said: “As a club, caring for our people is at the heart of everything we do and the safety of our players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance to us.

“As we gear up for our DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) stage-three delivery and return to domestic competition, with games played behind closed doors taking place at Allianz Park, the partnership provides the venue with an ability to create an environment fitting for some of the best players in the world.

“We will utilise services such as electrostatic disinfection, mist blower space treatment and UV disinfection in addition to a widespread distribution of hand sanitisers and hygiene points supplied by Rentokil Initial, a globally recognised brand, to ensure players and staff are safe, secure and protected at all times.

“Spectators will benefit from this when they return in the future, and when we welcome supporters back to our stadium they can be reassured it will be to a hygienically clean environment supported by Rentokil Initial products and services.”