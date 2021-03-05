    Saracens have named their team for their long-awaited Championship opener at Cornish Pirates on Saturday, coach Mark McCall selecting a starting XV that shows seven changes from the side that played in their last Gallagher Premiership match 22 weeks ago, a home draw with Bath on October 4. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are four repeat selections in the backline from that match five months ago, wingers Alex Lewington and Sean Maitland along with midfielder Juan Pablo Socino and out-half Manu Vunipola.

    In the pack, the survivors from that long-ago last Premiership appearance are the World Cup-winning Vincent Koch, second row Tim Swinson (one of the club’s many players who fell foul of the bubble regulations while on duty with the Barbarians), Callum Hunter-Hill and Jackson Wray, who will skipper the side.    

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Greig Laidlaw guests on the latest Le French Rugby show

    While seven changes might sound a lot dating back to their October draw versus Bath, the XV has only two switches from last week’s 47-12 friendly win at Coventry, Dom Morris and Rotimi Segun dropping to the bench. 

    Replacement Saracens prop Alec Clarey recently set the scene for the new Championship season, telling RugbyPass: “I hope to win (promotion) but people need to realise it’s a really tough league 

    “A couple of lads have asked what it is like. I was at the Champ for about four years and all I have got to really share is that these lads are hungry in the Champ. They have nothing to lose. I don’t think there is relegation happening for this season coming up, so they have nothing to lose. They will be bringing their all and they will be going at it hammer and tong. They are not to be underestimated at all.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    SARACENS (vs Cornish Pirates, Saturday)
    15. Elliott Obatoyinbo
    14. Alex Lewington
    13. Duncan Taylor
    12. Juan Pablo Socino
    11. Sean Maitland
    10. Manu Vunipola
    9. Aled Davies
    1. Richard Barrington
    2. Kapeli Pifeleti
    3. Vincent Koch
    4. Callum Hunter-Hill
    5. Tim Swinson
    6. Mike Rhodes
    7. Sean Reffell
    8. Jackson Wray (capt)
    Replacements
    16. Sam Crean
    17. Eroni Mawi
    18. Alec Clarey
    19. Joel Kpoku
    20. Andy Christie
    21. Tom Whiteley
    22. Dom Morris
    23. Rotimi Segun

    Generation X A new crop of Kiwi 10s are set to make names for themselves in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Tom Vinicombe Free spirit Tony Brown can already be compared with coaching genius Wayne Smith Jeff Wilson Game of thrones New Zealand seems to want uncertainty to prevail when it comes to major coaching roles. Gregor Paul Pack mentality How Blues’ forwards went from easy beats to heavy hitters to challenge Crusaders’ supremacy. Patrick McKendry The Crusaders’ cause How will the Super Rugby standard setting Crusaders be preparing for a fifth consecutive year of glory? Justin Marshall

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now