11:41am, 07 April 2021

Wales midfielder Nick Tompkins has completed his loan spell at Dragons and has returned to London with the promotion race in the Championship beginning to heat up for Saracens in the coming weeks. The 26-year-old made a half-dozen appearances for Wales while in Newport, playing a part in the opening two rounds of the recent Guinness Six Nations title win.

However, with Dragons’ Guinness PRO14 season over and Dean Ryan’s side eliminated from the Challenge Cup following a thrilling match versus Northampton, a round of 16 game that Tompkins began on the bench last Saturday, the centre has now headed back to his parent club in London.

Promotion-chasing Saracens are currently lying fourth on the Championship table following two wins and a loss since the opening of their second-tier campaign last month and Tompkins has been recalled to the fold after making 14 appearances for Dragons.

Tompkins was one of a number of players who were shipped out on loan last summer following Saracens’ automatic relegation and he is now the first player to return to StoneX Park even though Dragons still have a Rainbow Cup campaign to play.

Dragons boss Ryan said: “Nick has been fantastic during his time with us, combining playing for both Dragons and Wales. In unusual times, Nick has made a big impression on us all and also benefitted from challenging himself in a new competition and environment. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future. Our thanks also go to Saracens for fully supporting Nick’s loan move to us over the last year.”

Tompkins added: “My thanks go to everyone at the region. It has been brilliant to come into a new environment and see a new culture and make new friends. I have been really impressed by the aspirations at Dragons and the desire to get better.

“What is being built is really impressive and is something you can really get behind – it has impressed me from day one. The group of boys at the region is young, humble and have a great work ethic. They want to impress and work so hard. There is an exciting future at Dragons and I truly wish the region every success for the future.”

Saracens boss McCall said: “The club are delighted to welcome Nick back from his loan spell with the Dragons. He is one of a number of our home-grown players who will be key in the development and progression of the club and we are looking forward to working with him again.”

