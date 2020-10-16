1:01pm, 16 October 2020

The October 25 match at Twickenham is set to be an England vs Saracens type match after the Barbarians called up a further eight players from the London club, bringing their representation in Vern Cotter’s squad to eleven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Wigglesworth, Jackson Wray and Manu Vunipola were all included by Cotter earlier this week and the Fijian coach has gone back to Mark McCall to further bolster the Barbarians by now calling in Sean Maitland, Tim Swinson, Joel Kpoku, Calum Clark, Dom Morris, Juan Pablo Socino, Alex Lewington and Tom Woolstencroft.

Cotter said: “The addition of these eight players into the squad brings an exciting mix of versatility, experience and youth.

Rob Baxter talks to the media ahead of Exeter’s Champions Cup final appearance

“We are collecting a very strong mix of players and are looking forward to getting together in camp next week and creating a Barbarians team that will deliver the brand of rugby with flair, passion and excitement for which we’re known across the world.”

Second row Swinson was chuffed with his call-up. “Sarries tempted me out of retirement back in July, and it was such a good opportunity to play for my boyhood club and extend my career,” he told the Saracens website. “Adding a Barbarians shirt to that next week will be a huge honour and I can’t wait to get into camp and build for the Quilter Cup.”

PLAYER NEWS ? ?? "Hi @Saracens – Can we borrow some more of the Wolf Pack please?" ??"Go on then!" Sean Maitland ????????

Alex Lewington ???????

Tim Swinson ???????

Joel Kpoku ???????

Calum Clark ???????

Dom Morris ???????

Juan Pablo Socino ??

Tom Woolstencroft ???????#Baabaas #rugby #rugbyunited ? pic.twitter.com/ZnwriqvMYg — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) October 16, 2020

Maitland added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of amazing playing squads like Saracens, Scotland and the Lions. Adding the Baa-Baas to that is something I’ve always hoped I would be able to do, and I’ll wear the shirt with great pride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As with Swinson, Argentinian fly-half Juan Pablo Socino joined Saracens in July and he will now enjoy a week with the Barbarians before the start of the 2020/21 Championship. “To join a club like Saracens was huge for me and my family. And now to join the ranks of incredible Argentinian players who have played for the Barbarians just shows how important that decision was!”

The latest batch attending Eddie's England training https://t.co/VjoxmYOGXL — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 15, 2020