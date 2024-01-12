Sam Skinner's return from injury comes just in the nick of time

Scotland lock Sam Skinner will make his first appearance since the World Cup victory over Romania in September when he starts for Edinburgh in their Challenge Cup match at home to Gloucester on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury but is set for a timely return for his club just a few days before national team head coach Gregor Townsend names his squad for the Six Nations.

Skinner’s inclusion represents one of four changes from the Edinburgh side that defeated Glasgow a fortnight previously.

Related Glasgow trio give fitness boost to Scotland Franco Smith is optimistic Glasgow pair Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey will be in contention for the start of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign, while he anticipates Rory Darge returning for “the back end” of the tournament. Read Now

Fit-again Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli, who has made two recent substitute appearances, also makes his first start since the World Cup and Scotland pair Dave Cherry and Hamish Watson are back in the starting XV.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie is out with a jaw injury, while Duhan van der Merwe is rested for the sold-out encounter with the Gallagher Premiership side.

“We’re really excited to get back to action after last month’s derby win and even more so with the news that Hive Stadium will be sold out,” head coach Sean Everitt told the Edinburgh website.

“We’ve made four changes for tomorrow night’s match – some through injury and others through rotation – and as always, we’re excited to see guys get their opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sam has been made to wait for his chance through injury and he will be champing at the bit to get back in the mix.”