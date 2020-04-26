8:33am, 26 April 2020

It is being widely rumoured that Scotland international Sean Maitland is to set to leave Premiership side Saracens and make a return to former club Glasgow Warriors.The Glasgow Warriors unofficial fan site is reporting that the move will go ahead, although the PRO14 outfit are yet to officially confirm the return of the Scottish international.

The Scottish international was always likely to move following Saracens drop to the RFU Championship, and it was more a question of where rather than if for the Scotland flyer. Maitland joins George Kruis, Rhys Carré (PRO14) Richard Wigglesworth (Ealing Trailfinders), Ben Spencer (Bath), Nick Isekwe (Sale), Alex Lozowski (Toulouse), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Will Skelton (La Rochelle), Joel Kpoku (Northampton Saints) and Titi Lamositele (Montpellier) on the way out the door at the North London club.

The New Zealand-born winger is a past pupil Hamilton Boys’ High School where he starred for their first XV and competed in athletics, recording a personal best of 11.29 and 22.30 seconds for the 100m and 200m respectively, and threw the discus 45.47m.

A cousin of Wallabies’ flyhalf Quade Cooper, Maitland spent 2005 and 2006 in the New Zealand Schools team and was a member of both the New Zealand Under-19 and Under-20 World Championship-winning sides.

Maitland made his debut for Canterbury aged 17, making his first Super Rugby outing with Crusaders two years later. The kiwi featured for the New Zealand Maori before a move to Europe and the Glasgow Warriors in 2012.

Eligible for Scotland due to his grandparents, he earned his first international cap in the 2013 Six Nations and linked up with the British & Irish Lions in Australia the following summer.

Capped 51 times by Scotland, Maitland appeared in the 2015 Rugby World Cup prior to signing for London Irish and after a season at the Madejski, the Scotland man headed to Saracens.

