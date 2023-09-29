Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

The penultimate round of the Rugby World Cup pool stages was headlined by some statement performances. New Zealand’s 77-point obliteration of Italy provided a stark reminder to the rest of the tournament that the All Blacks are one of the most lethal sides in the world whilst Scotland’s 84-point thrashing of Romania kept their quarterfinal hopes alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Fiji’s hard-fought comeback win over Georgia moved them one step closer to securing a spot in the last eight whilst Japan’s win over Samoa sets up a win or go home clash for them this week against Argentina.

In the fantasy rugby world, Scotland and the All Blacks provided the goods after their demolitions of Romania and Italy respectively.

The Big Jim Show – IRE v SCO The Big Jim Show – IRE v SCO Watch the Big Jim Show Live on Saturday before and after the Ireland v Scotland game, Live & Free only on Rugbypass TV Watch Here The Big Jim Show – IRE v SCO Watch the Big Jim Show Live on Saturday before and after the Ireland v Scotland game, Live & Free only on Rugbypass TV Watch Here

All bar one of the highest scoring backs were Scottish with Darcy Graham recording 195 points after his four try performance – the highest individual score of anybody this tournament.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks’ dismantling of the Azzurri saw eight players score above 50 points, led by Ardie Savea’s 92.

As we enter the final round of the pool stages with many teams looking to book their place in the quarterfinals, the superstars will be trusted to step up for their sides.

Round 5 News

Fixture List:

New Zealand vs Uruguay

France vs Italy

Wales vs Georgia

England vs Samoa

Ireland vs Scotland

Japan vs Argentina

Tonga vs Romania

Fiji vs Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT

The four teams that won’t be a part of round three are Australia, South Africa, Namibia and Chile meaning players from those countries should not be in your plans heading into this week.

A reminder that if you haven’t yet used one of the three ‘boosters’ on offer (Triple Captain, Super Kicker and Defensive King), you need to apply one this week. As the boosters reset after the pool stages, there is no benefit to saving them for the knockouts.

As always, keep an eye on the starting lineups as they’re released to ensure you’re not leaving out any valuable points.

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 17: Samuel Matavesi and Isoa Nasilasila of Fiji acknowledge the crowd after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 17, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is your complete position-by-position fantasy guide for the final week of the pool stages.

Props

Ben Tameifuna (Tonga): 4.5 Credits, 42.3 Average Fantasy Score

‘Planet’ Tameifuna has been the best prop at this World Cup, and it has reflected in the fantasy landscape.

Averaging over 42 points per game, he has been by far and away the most valuable prop and he’s done it against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa – three of the best teams on the planet.

This week, Tonga get some respite and face Romania who will amass the worst points difference of any side in World Cup history if they lose by 48 or more points.

Tameifuna has scored two tries, recorded 25 tackles and accumulated 54 points from scrums won outright in his three games and as Tonga face their easiest test this week, he should be a shoe-in for any fantasy side.

Luke Tagi (Fiji): 3.5 Credits, 27 Average Fantasy Score

Tagi has been one of the most reliable ‘cheapies’ this tournament.

He is the only prop to play 60 or more minutes in three games this World Cup, a huge effort for the 130kg behemoth.

Against Portugal this week, Tagi should have a significant scrum advantage alongside racking up his usual tackle and carrying statistics, making him a no brainer selection once again at just 3.5 credits.

Hookers

Codie Taylor (New Zealand): 9.5 Credits, 30.5 Average Fantasy Score

If you’re looking for a premium option in the hooking department, Taylor is the obvious choice.

The All Blacks go into their final pool stage game as heavy favourites against Uruguay and need a bonus-point win to ensure their qualification for the knockout stages.

As we saw last week in their 96-17 drubbing of Italy, the Kiwi attack is firing on all cylinders and with Taylor’s dynamism in the wide channels, he can better his 47 points tally of last week in a game that New Zealand should dominate.

Paula Ngauamo (Tonga): 4.5 Credits, 27.7 Average Fantasy Score

Ngauamo is my value pick of the round.

He has the eighth most fantasy points of any hooker in the game, despite Tonga’s brutal fixture list, and recorded the second most points out of all the hookers that didn’t score a try last week with 42 points.

This week, Tonga play Romania who have conceded a try to a hooker in each of their three games and there’s no reason why that should change this week for Ngauamo who could quite easily accrue a 50+ points haul.

Locks

Nicolas Martins (Portugal): 3.0 Credits, 50.7 Average Fantasy Score

As I said last week, Martins is an automatic fantasy selection at this point and the best value for money player by some distance.

He has the highest average and the most total points of any lock in the game at just 3.0 credits.

The 24-year-old delivered once again last week by recording the highest score of any second rower to extend his reign as the most prolific fantasy lock in the game.

Don’t overthink this one, Martins is a must-have against Fiji this week.

Theo McFarland (Samoa): 6.0 Credits, 30 Average Fantasy Score

McFarland has been another fantasy staple this tournament.

He has the third most points of any lock and despite Samoa’s World Cup being all but over, they’ll be looking to wobble England this week and McFarland will be at the centre of that.

His freakish offloading and running abilities are something England haven’t experienced from a man of McFarland’s size this tournament, and he can gain valuable attacking returns on top of his base defensive stats.

Loose Forwards

Taulupe Faletau (Wales): 6.5 Credits, 26.7 Average Fantasy Score

This is a pick purely based on gut feeling.

Faletau hasn’t been a fantasy juggernaut so far this tournament, averaging just over 26 points per game and sits outside of the top 20 in total points for loose forwards.

However, in all three of Georgia’s fixtures we’ve seen dynamic loose forwards thrive in the wide channels with Rob Valetini, Nicolas Martins and Levani Botia all recording monster fantasy scores against Los Lelos.

Wales World Cup training squad Gatland” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Faletau is still one of the best in the world at wreaking havoc in space and I have a feeling we’re going to see plenty of attacking returns from him this week.

Michael Leitch (Japan): 5.0 Credits, 46 Average Fantasy Score

Leitch is the master of accumulating defensive statistics in fantasy rugby, and proved it once again last week as he scored over 50 points for the second time this tournament.

The Japanese captain has made 49 tackles and forced three turnovers in his three starts alongside adding two tries and two linebreaks.

In Japan’s win or go home matchup against Argentina this week where the tight exchanges will determine who comes out on top, I’m expecting Leitch to rack up 30+ defensive and set-piece-related points with any attacking statistics added as a bonus.

Courtney Lawes (England): 6.5 Credits, 42.5 Average Fantasy Score

After being rested against Chile and England having their bye round last week, Lawes may have slipped out of the minds of fantasy owners but provides excellent value.

He has the fourth highest average of any loose forward with 42.5 points and of those top four highest averages is the second cheapest option behind Leitch.

Outside of his world class defensive capabilities, Lawes has stepped up in the attacking department, recording two linebreaks and a try in his two starts.

England will be looking to build upon their momentum against Samoa after already claiming top spot in pool D so expect Lawes to lead from the front.

Scrum-Halves

Cam Roigard (New Zealand): 7.0 Credits, 71.5 Average Fantasy Score

Roigard is about as automatic a selection as any player this week given he has the highest points tally of any scrum-half despite making just one start this tournament.

In his solo start against Namibia he scored two tries, got three try assists and amassed a triple digit fantasy score before scoring 43 points off the bench last week against Italy.

The electric 22-year-old makes his second start this week in a game where New Zealand go in as heavy favourites, so expect more attacking fireworks and a sizable points haul.

Fly-Halves

Damian McKenzie (New Zealand): 10.0 Credits, 78 Average Fantasy Score

Damian McKenzie averages 30 more fantasy points than the next closest fly-half.

He has the most points of any player in the position, scoring 156 points in just two games and gets his third start of the World Cup against Uruguay this week.

Los Teros have been resilient throughout the competition but have had major defensive lapses which New Zealand will capitalise on, as we saw against Italy last week.

Given McKenzie’s willingness to run and vision to pick holes in a defence, I’ll be using my captaincy on him this week.

Rikiya Matsuda (Japan): 6.5 Credits, 29.7 Average Fantasy Score

If you’re looking for a cheaper option at fly-half, Matsuda is the play.

Much was made about Japan’s kicking woes before the start of the tournament, but Matsuda has completely quashed those worries as he’s been the most accurate place kicker this World Cup.

In what is expected to be a tight tussle against Argentina, Matsuda will need to steer the ship, as he did expertly against Samoa last week in his 41-point fantasy performance, and lead the Japanese attack.

Centres

Bundee Aki (Ireland): 9.5 Credits, 77 Average Fantasy Score

Bundee Aki has been the best player at this World Cup.

He is third in the tryscoring charts, has the third most clean breaks and has made the most carries of any player by some distance. On top of that, he has the second most fantasy points of anyone.

Ireland need to beat Scotland to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals and in order to do so, Aki will be a focal point.

Andy Farrell’s men will look to attack Scotland front on, and they’ll use Aki as the battering ram to break through the Scottish defence, giving him plenty of chances to stamp his authority on the game and record fantasy points throughout.

Josua Tuisova (Fiji): 8.0 Credits, 35.7 Average Fantasy Score

One of the most heartbreaking stories came to light this week as it was revealed that Josua Tuisova found out about the passing of his seven-year-old son just hours before he played 80 minutes in Fiji’s crucial win over Georgia.

He understandably had an off game by his incredibly high standards but has opted to remain with the Fijian squad as they need a win to make the knockout stages.

Outside of the obvious motivation, the matchup for Tuisova this week is perfect.

Portugal look to lure other sides into matching their high-octane style of play which suits Fiji perfectly and will give Tuisova countless chances in space to tear apart the Portuguese defence.

Outside Backs

Damian Penaud (France): 10.0 Credits, 109 Average Fantasy Score

There’s not much explanation needed behind this selection.

Penaud has the highest average of any player and faces an Italian defence that shipped 96 points to New Zealand last week.

If the All Blacks get a bonus-point win against Uruguay, this becomes a win or go home situation for France, so there is going to be no complacency whatsoever.

There will be chances for Penaud to score and rip apart Italy this week to build upon his tournament leading nine clean breaks and given he is arguably the best winger in the world, he will take every chance that comes his way.

Davit Niniashvili (Georgia): 7.0 Credits, 56 Average Fantasy Score

Alongside Nicolas Martins, Niniashvili has been the best value for money fantasy player this tournament.

Averaging 56 points at just seven credits is excellent, yet he still seems to be neglected by fantasy owners with only 3.6% of people selecting him this week.

Despite Georgia’s struggles with ball in hand, the 21-year-old has the second most carries and the fourth most linebreaks of any player this tournament.

Wales are the most stringent defence Georgia will have come up against so far, but Niniashvili’s running abilities can cause any side in the world trouble.

Charles Piutau (Tonga): 5.5 Credits, 26.3 Average Fantasy Score

Piutau hasn’t quite injected himself into this tournament as he would’ve hoped but it has been a tall order playing against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa.

This week against Romania, Tonga will be desperate to let loose and bow out of the tournament on a high.

With his wicked footwork and speed, Piutau should cause all sorts of issues for the Oaks this week and reward fantasy owners handsomely.