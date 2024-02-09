Ross Vintcent: 'I was lost, up the creek without a paddle'
Ross Vintcent had played precisely one game of rugby as a forward when he left boarding school in Cape Town for a dormitory in Remedello, the rustic little commune in the Brescia province of Northern Italy, and a contract as an Italian academy back-row.
Vintcent had never been to his adopted nation. Never spoken a word of the language. Never envisaged his fledgling career would take him to such a place, which he fondly remembers as “kind of a one-horse town”. He sits now in a Rome hotel room, days from his international debut, with ‘ITALIA’ emblazoned in bright letters across his fleece. “If I had one word to describe it, it would be ‘dream’. It’s completely surreal. I didn’t think rugby would take me this far. When I was growing up, I didn’t actually think I’d play rugby past school. But things change, and here we are.”
At just 21, Vintcent will be on the bench inside a boisterous Aviva, Italy with wounds to heal and points to prove and a date with the champions in their own back yard.
There was nothing pre-ordained about this staggering rise. Vintcent was born in Johannesburg and spent his formative years in Dubai, where his father worked in software. As rugby became his purpose, he pleaded with his mother to let him go back to South Africa and join Bishops College, the fabled rugby nursery attended by generations of his family. He watched the school’s YouTube highlight reel so many times that the music it is set to has become his stadium try tune at Exeter Chiefs.
“When I was 13, I begged my mum to go to Bishop’s and she said I wasn’t ready,” he remembers. “She said it seemed more like I was running away from something than running towards something. When I developed a little, she understood it was something I really wanted to do and two years later, she let me go.
“I was actually playing scrum-half. I’d played a bit of fly-half, bit of centre, and then the coach just said to me, ‘do you want to have a try in the back-row?’ I thought, yeah, let’s do it.
“We played Paarl Gym, one of the more prestigious schools, and covid came straight after so that was our only game of the season.”
For a time, Vintcent drifted. The world shut down; rugby placed in a state of indefinite suspension. He went for coffee with his agent and latched on to Azzurri links, forged by his maternal grandfather. A few months and an Italian passport later, he fetched up in Remedello fresh out of school having never really played in his new position.
“I was a little bit up the creek without a paddle in terms of rugby. I didn’t know what was going on, I’d only had one game in the forward pack. I was a bit lost, to be honest. I was studying for exams, not much going on, no-one knew what was going to happen.
“With covid, there was nothing going on and I thought I may as well give it a go. I spent six months in Remedello – that was tough to get my head around, being so far from home in a place you didn’t know the language, and didn’t have many friends. I had to quickly get over that.
“I was forced to learn Italian as quickly as possible and that’s where I had the most development with it, when I was immersed in it and forced to pick up phrases and sentences and little sayings.”
Clearly, the Italian establishment liked what they saw. Vintcent played a handful of URC games for Zebre Parma and roared on to the Under-20s international stage. He skippered Italy to fabulous wins over England and earned the respect of his new friends.
“There was a little joke that when I did team talks, I would speak into Google translate and it would blurt out the Italian on the speaker. It was a very big responsibility. When [coach] Massimo Brunello asked me, I thought, have you got the right person? But in terms of leadership, it wasn’t necessarily speaking a lot, it was more trying to do my job on the field and that’s what they liked. They wanted someone to just deliver, actions over words.”
Even after all this, Vintcent did not stroll into a professional deal. He enrolled in a business economics degree at Exeter University and almost exactly a year ago, found himself playing for the ‘uni’ against Loughborough.
“I was having so much fun playing with the boys,” he says. “We had such a driven team, good craic, good on the p**s, and that’s where my love for the game grew and it’s only grown further with the Chiefs boys.”
This season has been riveting. Vintcent was hoisted up to the Premiership ranks as part of Rob Baxter’s sculpting of a new Devonian dynasty. The revolution includes Maori gunslinger Ethan Roots and a certain Manny Feyi-Waboso.
Vintcent scored five tries in two Premiership Cup starts, another in a shellacking of Saracens in the league, and one more in the sensational Champions Cup beating of Munster. He looks every inch a thoroughbred back-row and Exeter’s new crop to the manor born.
That is not to say it has been smooth sailing. Vintcent played an inauspicious role in the truly bonkers ending to Exeter’s tie with Glasgow last month. With the Chiefs ahead, feeding a scrum on their own line with time up, most of us inside Sandy Park were waiting for Stu Townsend to simply hoof the ball out. “So was I…” chuckles Vintcent. Townsend was embroiled in a weasel-like scrap with fellow ruck menace George Horne and so it fell to the young number eight to do the necessary. Vintcent scuffed his kick, Euan Ferrie dived home, and Glasgow stole the game. The cameras cut to Vintcent, face wrought with anguish, until the TMO intervened to bail him and Exeter out.
“I got quite a lot of blame for that from the boys but the comms from Stu were, if I can’t get to the ball, kick it out. Maybe I took that too literally! Maybe I was supposed to take a step and kick it or pass it to our 10. That will never happen again. Rob Baxter had a friendly chirp at me in the tunnel on the way back to the changing room.
“He is a very inspiring director of rugby. He knows how to take a group and build them into a cup-winning team.
“There’s a thing called kaizen, a Japanese philosophy, about little improvements. He adopted that mentality right at the start and you can see it in players with their extras, boys wanting to get better, asking questions in reviews. Everyone has bought into his philosophy and it seems to be going all right.
“Manny put it quite nicely: we’re just a bunch of young 20-year-olds running around, having fun, no pressure. That’s when we’ve played our best rugby. It has felt more like fun than a duty.”
Feyi-Waboso’s name has been on everyone’s lips this week, what with the Cardiff-born medical student choosing English rose over Welsh dragon. Warren Gatland has been liberally stirring the pot.
“We are pretty good mates,” Vintcent says. “There was a phase just before exams when we were going into the library to get some study in. His degree is more demanding than mine but he’s a good lad, grounded, he’ll tell you he’s not very funny but he’s a very good person to be around, good energy and a good friend.”
Vintcent did not have the opportunity to lock horns with his study pal in round one, but Italy’s performance was heartening. Their first hit-out under Gonzalo Quesada and earliest opportunity to show the class and cohesion so desperately absent during a bleak World Cup.
“Gonzalo hasn’t talked about it really but the boys in individual meetings have said what the World Cup has done to the Italian reputation,” says Vintcent. “It’s important to put that behind us and start rebuilding with a new head coach and some new boys in the team.”
Vintcent offers an injection of fresh blood, another glimpse of a future club and country are eager to seize.
Comments on RugbyPass
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.11 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t3 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWCs. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time under a professional sporting lens to be marketed as entertainment. For NFL over 100 years, for NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product has always been based on marketing & profit. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Rugby has yet to decide what it’s product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more open play. And then reference NFL which is a 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the ball in play for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% & data is based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk trying to make Rugby something that it is not. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. So this law needs to be dropkicked itself. In my opinion, Rugby is what it is. An attacking mindset needs no further law changes. Just do it.14 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.11 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.11 Go to comments
Brilliant article, said what needed to be said and it will obviously get push back from certain fans. The rugby world cup is the crescendo of this sport and anyone who dismisses that is simply deluding themselves.11 Go to comments
4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.11 Go to comments
When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him1 Go to comments
Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?11 Go to comments
Excellent…!1 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.3 Go to comments
After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.11 Go to comments
Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!1 Go to comments
That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.1 Go to comments
I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…1 Go to comments
You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.14 Go to comments
Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys3 Go to comments
The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.3 Go to comments