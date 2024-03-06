Rhys Carre seals Saracens return putting Wales career on hold

Cardiff loosehead Rhys Carre will rejoin reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens at the end of the season, his club have confirmed.

The 20-cap Wales international joined Saracens from Cardiff in 2019 and represented the London outfit for one season before returning back to Cardiff following the salary cap scandal, which saw the three-time European champions relegated to the Championship.

Four years after his return to the Welsh capital, the 26-year-old will head back to the StoneX Stadium, becoming Saracens’ second loosehead prop signing of the week following the recruitment of Newcastle Falcons No1 Phil Brantingham.

This move will put Carre’s international career on ice while he remains in England, as he falls under the Welsh Rugby Union’s threshold of 25 caps for overseas players. Then again, he has fallen out of favour with current head coach Warren Gatland due to fitness concerns that arose before the World Cup last year.

“It wasn’t easy to come to this decision as Cardiff is obviously a club which means a huge amount to me,” said after the move was announced.

“It’s my home club, the club I grew up supporting and I came through the ranks here so I have a lot of friends in the squad.

“But after my previous move to Saracens was cut short, I’ve always felt I had unfinished business there. I had a great year in London and I’m really looking forward to getting back into a different environment and competition.

“I feel like I am performing well at the moment and I’m really enjoying the style of play at Cardiff so hopefully I can continue that from the rest of this season and then at Sarries.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone at Cardiff – my teammates, the staff and fans – for the opportunities and support I have been given.

“It is a team heading in the right direction and with a lot of potential. I will give my all to that blue and black jersey for the remainder of the season and will always keep a close eye on the Arms Park.”