Saracens sign 117kg Newcastle loosehead Phil Brantingham

Saracens have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Newcastle Falcons loosehead prop Phil Brantingham on a long-term deal ahead of next season.

The former England U20 international has been a regular starter for the Falcons this season, and even captained the side in preseason.

The loosehead has played 25 games for Newcastle to date and has six games remaining for the club, where they will be looking to register their first win of the Gallagher Premiership season. He will join a Saracens outfit that are looking to defend their Premiership crown this season and currently sit in fourth place in the league.

“I’m really excited to be joining such a huge club at an exciting time in their journey,” Brantingham said after signing.

“I can’t wait to rip in and build on the success of Saracens.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We have tracked Phil for the last couple of years and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him to Saracens.

“He is a young player with great potential and we believe he has the talent and the character to have a great impact at the club.”

Newcastle chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “Phil has done well for us and we made him a good offer to stay here.

“We respect his decision and wish him all the best for his move in the summer, but between now and then he will be fully committed to finishing the season strongly for Newcastle Falcons.”