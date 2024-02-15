RG Snyman to play first match since World Cup final

Munster lock RG Snyman is set to make his first appearance for the province this season against the Scarlets at the Parc y Scarlets on Friday in the United Rugby Championship.

The 29-year-old has been out of action after injuring his chest/shoulder in the World Cup final victory over the All Blacks in October, and has since undergone surgery to address the issue.

The Springbok will partner Tom Ahern in the second-row in Wales, who is also making a return after picking up an injury in the Investec Champions Cup in January.

Fullback Mike Haley is also poised to make his first appearance of the season following hip surgery.

The reigning URC champions are currently sat in eleventh place in the table, but only four points behind fifth-place Ulster and six points behind the Bulls in fourth place.

Though Snyman has not featured yet this season, he has had a busy time off-field, securing a move to Irish rivals Leinster at the end of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell; Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Tom Ahern, RG Snyman; Ruadhán Quinn, Alex Kendellen (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Ethan Coughlan, Rory Scannell, Shay McCarthy.