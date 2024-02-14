Connacht wing Diarmuid Kilgallen to join Irish rivals next season
Munster have confirmed the signing of winger Diarmuid Kilgallen from Connacht ahead of next season.
The 23-year-old will join the reigning United Rugby Championship winners on a two-year deal. Kilgallen has come through Connacht’s academy, and made his debut for the club in 2020 against Munster.
The winger has scored 12 tries in 22 appearances so far in his Connacht career.
Munster have also confirmed that hooker Eoghan Clarke has signed a one-year deal for next season having rejoined Munster from the Jersey Reds at the end of last year.
In a busy day for the province, prop Keynan Knox has also departed after seven years in red.
Connacht currently sit two places above Munster in the URC standings, in ninth, but are level on points.
Munster are set to take on the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets this Friday in the URC, while Connacht face Cardiff the following day at Cardiff Arms Park.
Munster could welcome back World Cup winning lock RG Snyman for the Scarlets match, who has been out since the World Cup final with a chest/ shoulder injury.
