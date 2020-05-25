4:58am, 25 May 2020

Springbok second row Franco Mostert is set for a departure from Gloucester Rugby and is heading to Japan, according to reports coming out of South Africa. Afrikaans newspaper Rapport say that Mostert is set to join Honda Heat in the Japanese Top League, as a replacement for RG Snyman who is heading to Munster.

It’s a blow for Gloucester, who have already lost the services of head coach Johan Ackermann to the far east. Ackermann will join Japanese club NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in July.

Mostert began his career with the Blue Bulls in Pretoria, before switching to Johannesburg with the Lions, making over 50 appearances for the Ellis Park team to date, including captaining the team for much of his final Super Rugby campaign with the franchise. Mostert had been an ever-present for the Johannesburg based outfit, displaying his leadership skills in captaining the side, and his versatility operating at both flanker and in the more familiar second row.

Standing at 6’6″ tall, the imposing South African has racked up 39 appearances for his country to date, scoring his first international try last Autumn against Italy. He played off the bench for much of the Springboks World Cup-winning run, covering lock and the backrow.

Mostert also represented the Ricoh Black Rams in the Japanese Top League, before he returned to Super Rugby with the Lions.

The lock made 25 appearances for Gloucester over the last two years.

