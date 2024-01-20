Kolisi and Wade shine as Racing 92 dump Cardiff and Ulster out of Europe

Racing 92 qualified for the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase after a 48-26 victory over Cardiff in Paris.

Stuart Lancaster’s team leap-frogged Ulster into fourth spot, clinching the final round of 16 place from Pool Two.

The result also ended Ulster’s Champions Cup hopes for this season, with them dropping into the European Challenge Cup as a fifth-placed finisher.

South Africa’s double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and former England wing Christian Wade were among Racing’s try-scorers as they posted seven touchdowns.

Eliminated Cardiff ended their European campaign by collecting a losing bonus-point courtesy of Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams’ try double, plus touchdowns from prop Rhys Carre and fly-half Tinus de Beer.

The Bulls ended Bordeaux-Begles’ 100 per cent record in Pool One by posting a thrilling 46-40 success in Pretoria.

Both teams had already qualified, and South African challengers the Bulls raced into a 40-21 lead – helped by two tries from Marcell Coetzee – before Bordeaux hit back.

The visitors were without France internationals Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu, yet they still posted six touchdowns and claimed two losing bonus points.