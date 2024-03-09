They’ve done it again: Queensland Reds register famous win with Chiefs upset
The Queensland Reds have produced another stunning upset win against the Chiefs, seeing off the Super Rugby Pacific powerhouses 25-19 at Suncorp Stadium in a statement performance.
After snapping their 21-game, 10-year losing streak on New Zealand soil against the Chiefs late last season, the Reds doubled down with another famous victory on Saturday night.
The heroic Reds stood up when it mattered most, denying the Chiefs a late winner after the Kiwi side camped on their line in a three-minute, 23-phase drive.
A bright start to the reign of new coach Les Kiss now boasts a 2-1 record as the Reds rebounded in style from last weekend’s heartbreaking golden point defeat against the Hurricanes.
They came up with the match-winning points despite the absence of star playmaker Tom Lynagh, who copped a brutal late shot to the ribs that forced him to leave the field in the 53rd minute.
Five-eighth Lynagh was steamrolled by Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau just seconds after he’d been in the hands of the doctor with a shoulder complaint.
Finau somehow avoided a yellow card for the challenge, despite it coming well after Lynagh had released the ball, referee Ben O’Keeffe judging the Chiefs player attempted to wrap the Reds man in the tackle.
Teenage substitute Harry McLaughlin-Phillips stepped up shortly afterwards and put in a grubberkick that took a sharp bounce and sat up for centre Josh Flook to restore the Reds’ lead.
They had gone in 15-11 up at halftime, but having dominated territory and regularly threatened the Chiefs’ line the gap could – and perhaps should – have been wider.
Hooker Matt Faessler crossed for his fourth try in three games off the back of a rolling maul in the 17th minute, while Fraser McReight gave the Reds the lead six minutes later after a clever read from halfback Tate McDermott.
The clinical Chiefs cashed in on limited first-half chances, scoring from their only trip inside their opponents’ 22-metre zone in the first 25 minutes, through fullback Josh Ioane.
The Reds’ defensive intensity could not be questioned, surviving two deep 12-phase Chiefs possessions late in the first half and only conceding a solitary penalty goal.
Comments on RugbyPass
