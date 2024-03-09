Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

The Hurricanes Poua evoked quite the stir last week with a new haka that called out the government for its policies regarding Maori affairs and handling of Maori issues. This week, they have doubled down on that message with another new haka.

The line “puppets of the redneck government” was part of the reported translation from last week’s haka, which caused plenty of conversation and controversy. There were many responses to the statement, including from New Zealand’s deputy prime minister Winston Peters, who made a dig at the team’s loss following the haka.

Both Peters and fellow party leader within the coalition government David Seymour criticised the message while emphasising the Poua’s right to freedom of speech.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said there would be internal discussions about the haka and it would not happen again. He also said there would be an apology made to the government.

“I’ve made it very clear to management, team management, that we are not supportive of the words used,” he told RNZ.

However, the Poua unveiled a new haka in round two, and once more made a statement and addressed the government.

“New Zealand rise up! Here is Hurutearangi,” the haka’s translation read.

“Governments are temporary, the Treaty will endure. Poua will endure.”

This week, the statement was followed by a better result as the Poua claimed a 36-29 win over defending champions Matatu.

The Poua players are not full time employees of the Hurricanes, but they do have a collective agreement with the club which includes “no political statements… not bringing the game into disrepute,” the club’s CEO added.

Clarity was also being sought over the Chiefs Manawa’s haka, with suggestions the team also referenced the government.

This week, Manawa and Black Ferns players Ruby Tui and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu have stepped aside from their team’s haka in what has been interpreted by some as a show of solidarity with the Poua.