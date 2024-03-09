Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
47 - 14
FT
U20
32 - 32
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
Today
09:15
Today
11:45
Tomorrow
11:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington

By Finn Morton
Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes talks to his teammates during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Blues at Sky Stadium, on March 09, 2024, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes have kept their undefeated start to the Super Rugby Pacific season intact with a clinical 29-21 win over the Blues at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Jordie Barrett, who has been suspended for three weeks, the men from the capital came to play as they ran in four tries to the Blues’ three.

Fullback Ruben Love was especially brilliant, while the Blues were made to pay after rolling the dice with a 6-2 split on the bench after two outside backs left the field early.

Both teams put their undefeated records on the line as Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta got the New Zealand derby underway at about 7:05 pm NZT on Saturday evening.

The match was a bit of a seesawing affair to begin with. While the Hurricanes may have looked more threatening overall, it was the Blues who risked breaking the game open early on.

Fullback Zarn Sullivan broke through the Canes’ defensive line with a sensational burst from around midfield, with AJ Lam also getting rid of Rubem Love as the visitors charged into the 22.

But the scores remain locked at nil-all as the Blues turned the ball over. That was a mistake the Hurricanes made sure to make the most of during the rest of the first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes kept the Blue parked deep inside their own half of the field, whether that be on the back of their lethal running game or their clinical accuracy off the boot.

Eventually, the hosts struck first with wing Josh Moorby crossing down the right flank. Playing with an advantage, Brett Cameron found Ruben Love with a clever kick before spreading the ball wide.

Moorby, who is probably more well-known for playing in the No. 15 jersey for the Hurricanes, reaped the rewards of a brilliant Love cut-out pass to score in about the 14th minute.

But to make it worse for the Blues, Zarn Sullivan and AJ Lam – the players who linked up on that impressive break only minutes before – both left the field for HIA’s. They wouldn’t return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues were on the back foot but had a chance to make amends inside the red zone. They needed a spark, and No. 8 Akira Ioane looked to make that happen with a series of meaningful carries inside the Hurricanes’ 22 shortly after.

But after Stephen Perofeta coughed up the ball about a metre out from the try line. They had an advantage, though, but after opting for a tap, turned over the ball almost immediately.

Crisis averted for the Hurricanes. The hosts won a penalty at the scrum, too, which saw them relieve pressure even more and continue to take hold of the momentum in this fixture.

The Hurricanes went up the other end and, on the back of an efficient maul at the set-piece, spread the ball wide for Moorby to score another.

Much to the delight of the Wellington crowd, the Hurricanes were leading 14-nil.

But their joy soon turned to pain as Blues wing Mark Tele’a ran away for a much-needed try against the run of play. It was an intercept that the visitors needed.

The Blues only trailed by seven, but a late Brett Cameron penalty saw the hosts take a 17-7 lead into the half-time break. The Hurricanes were well and truly in control.

“I thought we controlled the ball, or the game, well,” assistant coach Cory Jane said at half-time. “We were under the pump a bit there in the middle of the field… but we dug deep.

“We’ve just got to keep doing the same thing.”

And that’s exactly what they did.

Halfback Cam Roigard made a sensational break up the middle of the field, which saw him beat his opposite Finlay Christie, before being reeled in just short of the try line.

The Hurricanes spread the ball wide left and it was Rubem Love who sent wing Kini Naholo over for the Hurricanes’ third try of the evening.

But give credit where it’s due. The Blues couldn’t have responded any better with hooker Kurt Eklund crashing over for a try in the 47th minute. Perofeta converted the try to make it a 24-14 game.

There was a tense period of the match that followed. No points were scored, and that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for the red-hot Hurricanes.

But then, out of nowhere, Kini Naholo beat four defenders to set up Riley Higgins. It was Higgins’ first try in the famous yellow strip.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli kept the Blues in the fight with a try inside the final 10 minutes, but it couldn’t stop the Hurricanes from recording their third win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Recommended

Brumbies overcome poor first-half to beat Western Force in Canberra

Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

'The boys were just on fire': Drua turn frustration to ecstasy in Lautoka win

‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

2

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

3

'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

4

England explain continued backing of George Furbank at full-back

5

'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

6

Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

7

U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

8

Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Timmyboy 21 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.

20 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Rory Darge: Duhan van der Merwe will not be distracted by Scotland record

Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
'The boys were just on fire': Drua turn frustration to ecstasy in Lautoka win

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

1 Go to comments
C
Colm 2 hours ago
Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.

34 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington

Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.

1 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Chiefs vs Reds | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Chiefs or Reds?

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 5 hours ago
Crusaders vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.

1 Go to comments
M
Mary 5 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 6 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.

4 Go to comments
S
Snash 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Gee people have short memories - how do you go from losing a RWC 1/4 final (yet again) to best in the world in what 6 months - when the S. Hemisphere aren't even playing test rugby? Dream on, but sure does spice up the June/July two test series in SA. Very few win at Loftus, good luck with that Ireland.

41 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss

little peca, pecos, gobbling graham where you at? Only Fijians scored tries today including Reece Hold the phone buy some Fijian Drua for next year aye. Bula

1 Go to comments
b
brian 9 hours ago
All Black Sevu Reece winging his way to France?

Have to go where the money is. Hope we get him back for our season. Love watching him scoring tries.

1 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 11 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

Don’t agree..kickers are selected to kick goals and win games..it was a kickable penalty..he didn't do his job…

3 Go to comments
D
David 13 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won

3 Go to comments
E
Eric 13 hours ago
England U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?

1 Go to comments
d
d 14 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest

30 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best
Search