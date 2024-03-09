Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington
The Hurricanes have kept their undefeated start to the Super Rugby Pacific season intact with a clinical 29-21 win over the Blues at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday evening.
Without Jordie Barrett, who has been suspended for three weeks, the men from the capital came to play as they ran in four tries to the Blues’ three.
Fullback Ruben Love was especially brilliant, while the Blues were made to pay after rolling the dice with a 6-2 split on the bench after two outside backs left the field early.
Both teams put their undefeated records on the line as Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta got the New Zealand derby underway at about 7:05 pm NZT on Saturday evening.
The match was a bit of a seesawing affair to begin with. While the Hurricanes may have looked more threatening overall, it was the Blues who risked breaking the game open early on.
Fullback Zarn Sullivan broke through the Canes’ defensive line with a sensational burst from around midfield, with AJ Lam also getting rid of Rubem Love as the visitors charged into the 22.
But the scores remain locked at nil-all as the Blues turned the ball over. That was a mistake the Hurricanes made sure to make the most of during the rest of the first term.
The Hurricanes kept the Blue parked deep inside their own half of the field, whether that be on the back of their lethal running game or their clinical accuracy off the boot.
Eventually, the hosts struck first with wing Josh Moorby crossing down the right flank. Playing with an advantage, Brett Cameron found Ruben Love with a clever kick before spreading the ball wide.
Moorby, who is probably more well-known for playing in the No. 15 jersey for the Hurricanes, reaped the rewards of a brilliant Love cut-out pass to score in about the 14th minute.
This RIDICULOUS EFFORT from Cam Roigard and the quality finish from Kini 😤#SuperRugbyPacific #HURvBLU pic.twitter.com/zGCSLgk0t3
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 9, 2024
But to make it worse for the Blues, Zarn Sullivan and AJ Lam – the players who linked up on that impressive break only minutes before – both left the field for HIA’s. They wouldn’t return.
The Blues were on the back foot but had a chance to make amends inside the red zone. They needed a spark, and No. 8 Akira Ioane looked to make that happen with a series of meaningful carries inside the Hurricanes’ 22 shortly after.
But after Stephen Perofeta coughed up the ball about a metre out from the try line. They had an advantage, though, but after opting for a tap, turned over the ball almost immediately.
Crisis averted for the Hurricanes. The hosts won a penalty at the scrum, too, which saw them relieve pressure even more and continue to take hold of the momentum in this fixture.
The Hurricanes went up the other end and, on the back of an efficient maul at the set-piece, spread the ball wide for Moorby to score another.
Much to the delight of the Wellington crowd, the Hurricanes were leading 14-nil.
But their joy soon turned to pain as Blues wing Mark Tele’a ran away for a much-needed try against the run of play. It was an intercept that the visitors needed.
The Blues only trailed by seven, but a late Brett Cameron penalty saw the hosts take a 17-7 lead into the half-time break. The Hurricanes were well and truly in control.
“I thought we controlled the ball, or the game, well,” assistant coach Cory Jane said at half-time. “We were under the pump a bit there in the middle of the field… but we dug deep.
“We’ve just got to keep doing the same thing.”
And that’s exactly what they did.
Halfback Cam Roigard made a sensational break up the middle of the field, which saw him beat his opposite Finlay Christie, before being reeled in just short of the try line.
The Hurricanes spread the ball wide left and it was Rubem Love who sent wing Kini Naholo over for the Hurricanes’ third try of the evening.
But give credit where it’s due. The Blues couldn’t have responded any better with hooker Kurt Eklund crashing over for a try in the 47th minute. Perofeta converted the try to make it a 24-14 game.
There was a tense period of the match that followed. No points were scored, and that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for the red-hot Hurricanes.
But then, out of nowhere, Kini Naholo beat four defenders to set up Riley Higgins. It was Higgins’ first try in the famous yellow strip.
Hooker Ricky Riccitelli kept the Blues in the fight with a try inside the final 10 minutes, but it couldn’t stop the Hurricanes from recording their third win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.
Comments on RugbyPass
What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness1 Go to comments
Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.20 Go to comments
Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.1 Go to comments
NZ rugby: Rest in Peace4 Go to comments
NZ rugby: Rest in Peace1 Go to comments
If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.34 Go to comments
Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.1 Go to comments
Chiefs or Reds?1 Go to comments
Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.3 Go to comments
Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin1 Go to comments
Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.1 Go to comments
Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤3 Go to comments
Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.4 Go to comments
Gee people have short memories - how do you go from losing a RWC 1/4 final (yet again) to best in the world in what 6 months - when the S. Hemisphere aren't even playing test rugby? Dream on, but sure does spice up the June/July two test series in SA. Very few win at Loftus, good luck with that Ireland.41 Go to comments
little peca, pecos, gobbling graham where you at? Only Fijians scored tries today including Reece Hold the phone buy some Fijian Drua for next year aye. Bula1 Go to comments
Have to go where the money is. Hope we get him back for our season. Love watching him scoring tries.1 Go to comments
Don’t agree..kickers are selected to kick goals and win games..it was a kickable penalty..he didn't do his job…3 Go to comments
well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won3 Go to comments
Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest30 Go to comments