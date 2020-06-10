12:30am, 10 June 2020

Former Wallabies star Quade Cooper has once again impressed fans on social media after posting another video showcasing his passing skills on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Kintetsu Liners playmaker has been staying in Brisbane during lockdown, and has been posting videos that have since gone on to become viral of his outrageous passing ability with an American football.

Two of Cooper’s videos posted in April, in which the 70-test first-five produced a behind-the-back and reverse windmill flick passes, attracted a combined total of over 1 million views.

The Breakdown | Episode 20

The passes to Brisbane Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr even caught the attention of legendary NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and major global media outlets such as Bleacher Report and ESPN‘s SportsCenter.

Cooper has now created a third stir, replicating his original behind-the-back pass with a pump fake before flinging the ball out to a receiver over 20 metres away.

“They laugh at me for being different.. I laugh at them for being the same,” Cooper captioned the video.

The post has again been well-received by the Kiwi-born pivot’s 476,000 followers, with notable rugby stars such as Waisake Naholo, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Digby Ioane and Simon Zebo all supporting the 2011 Super Rugby champion’s exploits.

“Body the best I’ve seen in years,” Cooper’s former Reds and Wallabies teammate Ioane commented on the video, which has garnered over 127,000 views in six hours. “Looking ripped champion.”

Cooper, who has been the subject of NRL transfer rumours in recent months, is expected to return to the Liners once the coronavirus-enforced travel limitations between Australia and Japan have been eased.

Both he and long-time halves partner Will Genia helped guide Kintetsu to the second-tier Top Challenge League earlier this year, with the club preparing to compete in the Top League next season.

