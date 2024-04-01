Premiership statement: Leicester Tigers salary cap breach

Leicester Tigers have been slapped with a salary cap fine after they were found to have made a second salary cap breach in the space of just over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiership Rugby found Leicester Tigers had an additional £47,136.91 in payments not declared for the 2019-20 Salary Cap Year, relating to salaries during COVID-19. This is in addition to a previously identified overspend of £98,586.32. Under the regulations, the club has paid an overrun tax of £47,136.91, equating to £1 for every £1 overspent, settling the amount in full.

A statement reads: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that additional payments of £47,136.91 have been identified relating to the Salary Cap spend of Leicester Tigers in the 2019-20 Salary Cap Year.

Ardie Savea on New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules for the All Blacks Ardie Savea on New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules for the All Blacks

“These payments relate to salary during the COVID-19 period, which had not been included in the club’s certification for the 2019-20 Salary Cap Year.

“As announced in March 2022, which was a separate matter, there was an over-spend by Leicester Tigers of £98,586.32.

“In accordance with the Regulations, for this level of additional overrun, the club is required to pay £1 for every £1 overspend, being £47,136.91. Leicester Tigers has paid the overrun tax in full.”

A Leicester Tigers statement reads: “Leicester Tigers can confirm the club has accepted and paid an overrun tax from Premiership Rugby relating to the Salary Cap spend during the 2019/20 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Pinchen said: “While disappointed to again have historic salary cap spending relating to 2019/20 season result in this overrun tax, as was the case in March 2022, we accept the findings of Premiership Rugby.”

Freddie Steward of Leicester Tigers looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

“As was the case in March 2022, this in no way relates to any of the most recent four seasons and we are grateful to Premiership Rugby for the cooperative approach in bringing this matter to a close.

“We have accepted and paid the overrun tax and, as stated in March 2022, the current club management – who inherited this issue – have a great respect for the Salary Cap regulations and remain committed to ensuring Leicester Tigers is compliant every season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club will make no further comment on the matter,” it said.