Pearson bags hat-trick as Saints smash Bayonne to book knockout spot

Northampton registered nine tries as they thrashed Bayonne 61-14 at Franklin’s Gardens to secure a place in the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages.

Tom Pearson scored a hat-trick, Alex Waller a brace, and Fin Smith kicked eight conversions as the Gallagher Premiership leaders dominated their French opponents.

That was particularly the case in a first half that saw Northampton cross six times, with the first coming in the opening few moments as Tommy Freeman grabbed Rory Hutchinson’s chip and went over.

Pearson got on the scoresheet when Alex Coles intercepted a Bayonne line-out just before the quarter-hour mark, subsequently added another shortly after the visitors had Tevita Tatafu sin-binned, and Courtney Lawes then secured a bonus point in the 28th minute.

There was no let up from the hosts as further tries from Curtis Langdon and Waller, and Smith’s extras, made it 42-0 going into the break.

The one-way traffic then continued with Pearson and Waller tries early in the second half.

Bayonne finally got off the mark in the 65th minute as Tom Spring crossed and Thomas Dolhagaray converted.

Tom James subsequently got Northampton’s ninth before a late reply from Aurelien Callandret as Saints sealed qualification from Pool Three having made it three wins from as many matches in the group.

