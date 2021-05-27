Old favourite Luke Wallace has rejoined title-chasing Harlequins with immediate effect

Evans 'not quite there yet'

10:32am, 27 May 2021

Title-chasing Harlequins have announced that back-rower Luke Wallace has rejoined them with immediate effect after agreeing on a deal that will take him through to the end of the 2021/22 season. The 30-year-old spent the majority of his career at the London club before deciding to switch to Coventry following Paul Gustard’s first season in charge at The Stoop as head of rugby.

From there, Wallace was snapped up by Leicester but he has now been tempted back to Harlequins who have been on a sumptuous run of form in recent months since cutting their ties with Gustard. Wallace’s activity under Steve Borthwick this season has been limited to just six Premiership appearances, only one as a starter against Northampton on April 24, while he also played twice in the Challenge Cup.

With Harlequins looking for cover following the serious season-ending injury sustained by Will Evans, Wallace will now see himself thrust into a title challenge where he will look to add to his tally of 169 previous appearances for the club.

General manager Billy Millard said: “It’s great to see Luke return to Harlequins this week. He will provide some essential injury cover for us with Will Evans ruled out for the rest of the season. “Luke has always been a popular member of the Harlequins family and I know he will make a positive impact at the club, providing some useful depth for us in the seven position as we finish out the season.”

Wallace added: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Tigers for the opportunity and experience over the last year. It was great to work alongside some special players, coaches and staff in one of the league’s biggest teams.

“I’m super excited to be making my way back to Harlequins. This club means a lot to me and I can’t wait to get involved in the push towards the title this season and onwards. This is a special group with huge potential, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with old friends and some new faces. It’s an exciting time to be part of Harlequins.”

Harlequins had been relying on 21-year-old academy rookie Jack Kenningham in recent weeks to take up the slack following the injury Evans sustained at London Irish last month. “He is an amazing kid who grew up as a Harlequins fan, came through the pathway system and even though he is young and new, since I have been here (in 2018) he has been front and centre in grinding away behind the scenes,” said Millard.

