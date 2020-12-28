France’s Romain Ntamack could miss the start of the Six Nations after suffering a horror jaw injury over the weekend. The fly-half was injured during the first-half of Toulouse’s 45-23 Top 14 win over Bordeaux Bègles on Sunday, and Ntamack revealed the extent of the damage on social media today.

Ntamack outlined that he suffered a double jaw fracture, putting his availability for the opening rounds of the 2021 Six Nations in doubt.

The 21-year-old stated he will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, meaning he is almost certain to miss Toulouse’s Heineken Champions Cup games against Exeter Chiefs and Ulster later this month.

France are due to begin their Six Nations campaign in just under six weeks’ time when they take on Italy in Rome (February 6).

They then travel to play Andy Farrell’s Ireland on February 14 before hosting Scotland (Feb 28).

Les Bleus finish their campaign with a trip to Twickenham (March 13) and a home game against Wales (March 20).

