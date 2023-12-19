Select Edition

International

NRL decided to take clinic to ‘rugby union club’ in Utah – report

By Finn Morton
NRL players Billy Walters, Aaron Woods, Campbell Graham and Spencer Leniu with former UFC fighter Forrest Griffin. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for NRL

Looking to grow their game in the United States ahead of two games in Las Vegas next year, the NRL has been called out for apparently taking a clinic to a rugby union club in Utah.

It’s been a big week for the NRL in the USA with stars Spencer Leniu, Billy Walters, Aaron Woods and Campbell Graham rubbing shoulders with sporting royalty during their promotional tour.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was pictured in a Manly Sea Eagles jersey this week as rugby league looks to make its mark in the Land of the Free.

South Sydney centre Campbell Graham and Manly prop Aaron Woods were also interviewed near the sideline during Fox Sports’ half-time coverage of a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.

But aside from the successes of their tour, the NRL has ruffled some feathers with the Utah Rugby League Association threatening to boycott the two games in Vegas next year.

The URLA has said that “none of our community will come and support your games” after Roosters recruit Spencer Leniu attended a clinic at a high school in Park City, Utah.

“Disappointed with the NRL coming to Salt Lake City and running a clinic with a rugby union club,” the comment on an NRL on Nine Instagram post reads.

“Interested to know what he taught them

“We have four youth teams here in SLC that are playing in our winter 9s tournament right now but NRL rather go to a union club and not the youth rugby league teams!

“Wow none of our community will come and support your games in Vegas! Way to grow the game NRL…”

Leniu, who won three premierships with the Penrith Panthers before signing with the Roosters ahead of the 2024 NRL season, was filmed holding tackling pads during the clinic.

As part of an interview with Nine’s Danny Wilder, Leniu said that he’d “heard that this is the pinnacle of rugby league in America.” But that comment makes the apparent clinic at a rugby union club that much more baffling.

“We are really disappointed with the NRL and the huge missed opportunity here in Utah,” the URLA wrote on X.

“We are thinking of withdrawing our 13 teams that we submitted expression of interest to attend the NRL Vegas 9s tournament in March.”

Comments

