Newcastle make second prop signing in five days

5:42am, 14 June 2021

Newcastle Falcons have signed their second tighthead prop in the space of a week by recruiting Connacht’s Conor Kenny on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old will team up with Dean Richard’s side for pre-season, and will bolster his front-row options after the signing of Worcester Warriors’ Richard Palframan last week.

“I’m really excited about coming over,” the former Ireland under-20 player said.

“When I first spoke to Newcastle’s director of rugby Dean Richards a little while back I was very taken by where he wants the club to go, and it sounds like we have the same mind-set.

“I want to play for a guy like that at a club with those values, and it always felt like a good fit.”

Richards said: “Conor is a very promising tight-head who will add to the competition we have in our front-row.

“We look forward to his arrival, and I’m confident he can show up well at this level.”

Kenny made 11 first-team appearances for Connacht, but did not feature for them in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, where their season ended with a win over Ospreys on June 4. Meanwhile, Newcastle finished their season with a 54-26 loss to Harlequins at the weekend, meaning they finished the season in tenth place in the Gallagher Premiership.

Amongst the signings Newcastle have made ahead of next season, Mike Brown is the biggest name to be heading to Kingston Park, and will work with his former Harlequins boss Richards.