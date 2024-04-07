New Zealand move closer to Hong Kong double with wins over Australia

Looking to defend their Hong Kong Sevens crowns from last season, both the New Zealand women’s and men’s teams have taken another step towards glory by recording hard-fought wins over arch-rivals Australia.

The Black Ferns Sevens were the first Kiwi side to book their place in the big dance after overcoming their valiant opponents 28-14 before the All Blacks Sevens’ tough 26-7 win over their neighbours from across the ditch.

An atmosphere fitting for a Cup final filled the stadium at the world-famous Hong Kong Stadium as captains Risi Pouri-Lane and Charlotte Caslick led their team into battle on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand and Australia were met with a deafening cheer as they made their way out of the north-east tunnel and towards the middle of the field. The next 14 minutes promised to be a rugby war.

The two top sides on the SVNS Series traded blows early with Australia’s Maddison Levi and New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde scoring inside the first five minutes.

While the two captains went on to trade tries, it soon became clear that this would be the Black Ferns Sevens’ day. 20-year-old Jorja Miller scored in the final play to cap off what will go down in history as an iconic victory at the sevens venue.

“Yeah it was pretty upsetting obviously but that first half we played some really good footy,” Australia’s Sharni Smale told RugbyPass.

“We’ve got some young girls stepping up into positions they haven’t played before they haven’t played before… still building momentum and the big picture’s Paris.

“(Coach Tim) Walshy always talks about you’re either winning or you’re learning so you’re not really losing,” she added.

“Go back to the drawing board and start learning more, train harder and then you can put performances out there that are better than what we put out there today.”

With the Black Ferns Sevens booking their place in a decider against Iloner Maher’s USA, the All Blacks Sevens faced the exact same challenge as their countrywomen as they looked to qualify for their second SVNS Series final this season.

Finn Morton spoke with James Turner after Australia’s semi-final loss to New Zealand. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The All Blacks Sevens, who Argentina beat in the SVNS Vancouver final, also played Australia. Less than two minutes into the fixture, captain Dylan Collier ran down the blindside to score the opening try of the contest.

Australia’s Maurice Longbottom hit back with a try in the fifth minute, but after a tense period, it was all New Zealand in the second half as Tepaea Cook-Savage, Codi Vai and Tone Ng Shiu added to the All Blacks Sevens’ advantage.

The Aussies had shown plenty of promise in their quest for Hong Kong Sevens glory, but their journey would only go as far as the third-placed playoff. Walking down the north-west tunnel, the players were devastated as they grouped together for a huddle.

“I think we’ve been playing well all week. It’s always a good game against the Kiwis so it hurts a little bit extra when we lose to them,” Australia’s James Turner told this website.

“We just didn’t execute as well as we knew we could’ve, I guess that’s where the frustration comes from.

“We defended well. We had a couple of gusty efforts from the boys but we just didn’t execute on attack.

“Vancouver wasn’t our best one and even in LA, a similar situation, we lost in the quarters. We’re playing really good footy but just in our most important games it’s just the bounce of the ball,” he added.

“We’re definitely on the up and we’ve got Olympics at the end of the year and Madrid in two tournaments. I think we’re tracking the right way.”

The Australian women’s side will face France – who upset New Zealand in pool play on Saturday – in the third-placed playoff, before the men’s team take on Ireland in the corresponding fixture.

With an incredible Hong Kong Sevens double two wins away, New Zealand will play the United States of America and the men’s side will come up against France.