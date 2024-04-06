All Blacks Sevens’ Tone Ng Shiu completes ‘hell of a journey’ back from injury

It’s been a long road back to the SVNS Series for Tone Ng Shiu. There have been ups and downs, and some mental battles to match but after 16 months the New Zealander was named in the All Blacks Sevens squad for the Hong Kong Sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ng Shiu, 29, had never been injured before picking up a “big one” in 2022. The veteran of more than 155 games on the international circuit was sidelined with an ACL injury and a series of setbacks prolonged his time away.

The Olympic silver medallist, who was crowned New Zealand Rugby’s Player of the Year after the 2018/19 season, had to overcome niggly issues which prevented him from running as trekked the long road back to the black jersey.

Finn Morton spoke with All Blacks Sevens’ Tone Ng Shiu at Hong Kong Stadium. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

But finally, after months and months and months, Ng Shiu returned for the Hong Kong Sevens. Ng Shiu hasn’t looked out of place either, with the returning sevens ace crossing for a try in New Zealand’s thrilling 12-7 win over the United States on Saturday.

With a slow jog, the New Zealander ran alongside the barrier between him and fans in the west stand and towards the tunnel. Ng Shiu was one of the last All Blacks Sevens players to disappear down towards the changerooms.

But with sweat still dripping down his face, Ng Shiu still let out a smile. “It’s been a hell of a journey, 16 months,” he told RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heaps of up and downs. Finally good to be back with the boys doing what I love.

“The boys were saying, ‘If you’re going to get an injury it might as well be a big one.’ So my first injury had to be an ACL injury.

“There were setbacks – it could’ve been nine months, it could’ve been 10 months, but just making sure I prepped myself for when 16 months came I was ready.



“For the mental battles, I think for me just making sure my ‘why’ is strong – why I play the game,” he explained,” Ng Shiu added.

“My support around me is strong. To have my family, my friends, all the boys around in the black jersey, they always come to support me in whatever I do. It’s good to have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was an extra reason for Ng Shiu to smile, too, after the All Blacks Sevens’ most “consistent” group stage performance of the 2023/24 season.

New Zealand snuck by Great Britain early on day one before thumping SVNS Series leaders Argentina 22-nil. Their third and final pool match didn’t come easy, but a last-minute try to Xavier Tito-Harris saw the Kiwis snatch the win.

“This year, this is the first tournament that we’re probably consistent.

“I think that was our major work on just making sure that we take it a game at a time, making sure that our discipline is alright and making sure that we’re scoring tries.”