Ex-Wallaby Michael Hooper reaches Hong Kong semi-finals on SVNS debut

Michael Hooper’s debut sevens tournament continues to prove a success with the Olympics-hunting Wallabies great enjoying cameo roles as both Australian sides marched to the semi-finals in Hong Kong.

The 125-times capped Hooper again came off the bench to enjoy four minutes of action as Australia’s men strolled to a 31-0 win over Canada in their final group match but was only needed as a last-minute sub in their 15-0 quarter-final win over South Africa later on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Hooper’s next test as he is being gently eased into the high-paced sevens world will be in a blockbuster semi-final against New Zealand on Sunday’s final day of the marquee World Series event.

The Australian women, currently leading the season’s standings, will also face a semi-final against their big New Zealand rivals after continuing their unbeaten run into the last four with a 12-0 quarter-final victory over Japan.