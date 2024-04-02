Munster dealt RG Snyman injury worry ahead of Northampton clash

Munster duo RG Snyman and Calvin Nash have emerged as doubts ahead of their Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash against Northampton Saints on Sunday at Franklin’s Gardens.

The pair both missed Munster’s recent United Rugby Championship victory over Cardiff at Thomond Park, and their club have confirmed that they are being monitored in the build-up to their pool stage encounter with the Saints.

The South African is still battling the illness that ruled him out of the Cardiff match after originally being named in the starting squad. He was replaced by Tom Ahern in the starting XV shortly before the match started. Nash, meanwhile, has a leg injury, with a decision to be made later this week as to whether they can make the European encounter.

Snyman missed the 26-23 home defeat to Northampton in January, and was likely to be an influential addition to Graham Rowntree’s side as they aim at producing an upset against the Gallagher Premiership leaders.

Elsewhere in the squad, flanker Jack O’Donoghue is available after missing the victory over Cardiff with a knock.

Munster will arrive at Franklin’s Gardens on the back of four successive wins in the URC, with their last defeat coming against the Saints. Northampton will be buoyant after a statement win against Premiership champions Saracens on Friday, although they did have their ten-match winning streak snapped by Bristol Bears the week before.

It is no coincidence that this upturn in form has occurred since Snyman made his return to action following an injury in the World Cup final last year. His potential absence could therefore be catastrophic in Munster’s pursuit of a quarter-final place.

In their latest injury update, Munster confirmed the list of players that remain out, including Oli Jager (knee), Fineen Wycherley (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Liam Coombes (shoulder), Patrick Campbell (shoulder).