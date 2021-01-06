8:56pm, 05 January 2021

All Blacks star Brodie Retallick has apologised to fans and promised to secure his Instagram account with a stronger password after recovering it from a hacker.

Retallick fell victim to the social media hacking four days ago, with the culprit removing all of the 81-test star’s posts and asking his 51,000 followers for donations to “help for recovery” via payment processing tool Cash App.

“I’m back. Sorry team, got hacked the other day,” Retallick wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday after recovering it from the hacker.

“Hopefully no one was misled by this person.”

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of messages between Retallick and the hacker while they still had control of the 29-year-old’s account.

The hacker claimed he had “nothing against the man”, noting that they “just saw a verified account and took it”, before going on to ask for “1,000” in return for handing the account back back over.

Retallick replied that the hacker would have “more luck getting blood out of stone”.

The 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year didn’t reveal how he managed to get his account back, but all of his previous posts have been removed as part of the hack, meaning the screenshot of the conversation with the hacker is now the only post on his account.

Nevertheless, Retallick appears in good spirits about the ordeal, as his caption went on to read: “Time for some new content. PS, please don’t hack me again.”

Fans and players, including All Blacks captain Sam Cane and former All Blacks teammate Ma’a Nonu, flocked to the comments to welcome Retallick back to the platform.

One punter commented: “Hope you picked a better password than password123 this time”, to which Retallick jokingly replied to the commenter: “[It’s] 12345 now”.

Retallick is currently in Japan on as part of his two-season sabbatical with the Kobelco Steelers in the Top League, which is due to kick-off next weekend.