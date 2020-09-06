11:41am, 06 September 2020

The tighthead prop who was sanctioned for throwing a haymaker during the France Scotland Six Nations has apparently been given a warning by his Top 14 club. According to Midi Olympique Montpellier prop Mohamed Haouas has been given a verbal warning for a mystery off-field indiscretion, although it’s unclear what exactly he is meant to have done.

The highly-rated prop was not selected by MHR boss Philippe Saint-André against Pau, a move which left French media scratching their heads.

A source told Midi that the prop had, in private, done something described as “in total inadequacy with the values defended by the club.”

Contracted through to 2024, whatever the indiscretion was, it warranted the club apparently docking him his ethics bonus.

Although there is no suggestion violence was involved on this occasion, Haouas has a track record of being a quick draw with his fists. The 123kg forward made headlines when he was red-carded in the Six Nations for a right hand that connected with Scottish back row Jamie Ritchie, a move which he ultimately got off scot-free on thanks to the pandemic.

Haouas was deemed to have served a three-week ban for punching by the FFR, despite having not actually played any games and was free for selection against Pau.

He also punched Montpellier teammate and former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis in a bizarre brawl with colleagues that was caught on camera in 2018.

Two years prior to this, he was involved in a famously violent all in brawl that kicked off between the French army and navy in 2016, which can be viewed here. The video went viral and has been viewed 1.5 million times on youtube, although Haouas was at that stage yet to make his name in professional rugby. It would be four years later the man nicknamed ‘Momo’ would be selected by French head coach Fabien Galthié for the French squad.